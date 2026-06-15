Why world stock market trading hours are important

World stock market trading hours are important to understand for indices and shares traders. The opening hours of individual exchanges are your window to execute trades, respond to market changes, and manage your portfolio throughout the day. Therefore, strong planning and decision-making depends on an awareness of world stock market trading hours.

Some exchanges pause trading for a lunch break, which enables system maintenance, administrative tasks, and mitigates against excessive volatility. This break allows traders to reflect on positions and prepare for the second half of the trading day. However, other exchanges operate continuously without a break, meaning it’s important to stay aware of potential market shifts throughout the entire session.

What time does the stock market open in the UK?

The UK stock market (London Stock Exchange) opens at 8am and closes at 4.30pm local time, with no lunch break, impacting the FTSE 100 index (UK 100). There is also an opening auction ten minutes before the market opens, at 7.50am, and a closing auction for five minutes after the market closes – from 4.30 to 4.35pm.

What time does the US stock market open?

The US stock market (New York Stock Exchange) opens at 9.30am and closes at 4pm local time (2.30pm-9pm London time), with no lunch break, impacting the Dow Jones, (US Wall Street 30) S&P 500 (US 500).

What time do Asian markets open?

Asian markets open and close at different times depending on the exchange. The Japan Exchange Group, from which the Nikkei 225 (Japan 225) is compiled, opens at 9am and closes at 6am local time (12am-6am London time), while the Shanghai Stock Exchange, covering the SSE Composite (China A50) opens at 9.30am and closes at 3pm local time (1.30am-7am London time). Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from which the Hang Seng (Hong Kong 50) is compiled, opens at 9.30am and closes at 4pm local time (1.30am-8am London time). All of these exchanges have lunch breaks (see below table).

What time do European markets open?

European markets mostly open and close at the same times. The Euronext Paris, from which the CAC 40 (France 40) and the AEX (Netherlands 25) are compiled, opens at 9am and closes at 5.30pm local time (8am-4.30pm London time). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, from which the DAX 40 (Germany 40) is compiled, the Bolsa de Madrid, for the Ibex 35 (Spain 35), and the Borsa Italiana (Italian Stock Exchange) for the Italy 40, share the same hours.

What time do Australasian markets open?

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), from which the ASX 200 (Australia 200) is compiled, opens at 10am and closes at 4pm local time (11pm-5am London time). The New Zealand Stock Exchange, for the New Zealand 50, is open from 10am to 4.45pm local time (9pm-3.45pm London time).

What are the major exchange opening and closing times?

Here is a complete list of the major stock exchange opening and closing times to be aware of, showing the exchange as well as the related indices we offer, with the specific Capital.com market to look for in brackets.

To see specific Capital.com trading hours for stock indices, search for your preferred market on our indices trading page.

Please note that trading hours are set by the exchange and are subject to change. Hours will also change when countries move in and out of daylight saving time (DST).

Stock exchange Trading hours (London time) Trading hours (local time) Related stock indices London Stock Exchange 8am-4.30pm N/A FTSE 100 (UK 100)FTSE 250 (UK 250) New York Stock Exchange 2.30pm-9pm 9.30am-4pm Dow Jones, (US Wall Street 30) S&P 500 (US 500) NASDAQ 2.30pm-9pm 9.30am-4pm US Tech 100 (US Tech 100) Euronext 8am-4.30pm 9am-5.30pm CAC 40 (France 40) AEX (Netherlands 25) Shanghai Stock Exchange 1.30am-3.30am; 5am-7am (lunch break 3.30am-5am) 9.30am-11.30am; 1pm-3pm (lunch break 11.30am-1pm) SSE Composite (China A50) Japan Exchange Group 12am-2.30am; 3.30am-6am (lunch break 2.30am-3.30am) 9am-11.30am; 12.30pm-3pm (lunch break 11.30am-12.30pm) Nikkei 225 (Japan 225) Hong Kong Stock Exchange 1.30am-4am; 5am-8am (lunch break 4am-5am) 9.30am-12pm; 1pm-4pm (lunch break 12pm-1pm) Hang Seng (Hong Kong 50)

What is after hours trading?

After hours trading, also known as extended hours trading, refers to the period that shares and indices can be traded outside of the regular hours of the exchange to which they relate. Therefore, after hours trading enables you to react to news and events that occur outside of the regular session. However, if you’re planning to trade after hours, it’s important to factor into your trading plan that overall volume can vary significantly compared to regular hours, potentially meaning lower liquidity, wider spreads and higher volatility. Find out more about the markets you can trade after hours with us.

Learn more about forex market trading hours.

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