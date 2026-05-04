Trade iShares Global Infrastructure ETF - IGF CFD The index is designed to track performance of the stocks of large infrastructure companies in developed or emerging markets that must be domiciled in developed markets, or whose stocks are listed on developed market exchanges around the world. The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its index and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents,. With roads, bridges, and other transportation means constantly need updating or built, an investment in infrastructure essentially means the investor is making a play on a particular government’s willingness to spend on infrastructure updates and developments. Investors should note that this fund offers little emerging market exposure, meaning that it will be more stable, but may off less growth opportunity than a fund that allocates more of its funds to emerging market securities.