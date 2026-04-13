Trade Global Inv - B73sg CFD

About Global Investments Ltd

Global Investments Limited is a Singapore-based mutual fund company. The Company's investment strategies are to make investments in a portfolio of assets in different sectors through different means, which include direct asset ownership, swaps, credit default swaps, debts, warrants, options, convertibles, preference shares, equities, guarantees of assets and performance, securities lending and participating loan agreements. The Company invests in a range of sectors, including financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, utilities, energy and communications services. Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited is the manager of the Company.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 June 2021, Global Investments Ltd revenues increased from -SP$6.6M to SP$21.1M. Net income totaled SP$16.4M vs. loss of SP$8.7M. Revenues reflect Net loss/gain on financial assets at FV increase from -SP$16.6M to SP$13.4M, Dividend income increase of 3% to SP$906K. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from -SP$0.01 to SP$0.01.

Equity composition

03/2012, Rights Issue, 1 new shares for every 2 shares held @ SGD 0.128 (Factor:1.024753).06/2013, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 5 shares held @ SGD 0.143 (Facor: 1.029602)