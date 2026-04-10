Trade Lead CFD
Trade Lead (Lead) CFDs
Lead (ticker: Lead) is a commodity market instrument that reflects the price of a specific raw material or natural resource. On Capital.com, it can be traded as a contract for difference (CFD) which lets you speculate on price changes without taking ownership of the physical asset. This means you can go long or short depending on how you think the market will move.*
Many traders follow the Lead price today to stay alert to short-term shifts in market sentiment.
*CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.
Lead price today
The instrument is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 1930.6.
Live price overview
Below is an overview of the current Lead price and its recent trading ranges.
- Daily range: 1915.7 – 1930.1
- Daily movement: +6.7 (+0.3497%)
- Weekly range: 1915.7 – 1958.4
- Monthly range: 1870.8 – 1958.4
- Yearly range: 1870.8 – 2099.1
Why trade commodity CFDs on the price of Lead with Capital.com?
Capital.com provides tools and features designed to support informed decision-making when analysing live market prices.
Advanced charting and analysis
Use interactive tools to study the Lead price chart in detail.
- Access 100 technical indicators
- Choose from 12 chart types
- Analyse fast, interactive charting tools
Wide market offering
Join over 845,000 global traders and explore a wide range of markets:
- 4,000 stock CFDs
- 60 commodity CFDs
- 30 index CFDs
- 120 forex pairs
User-rated platforms
- TradingView rating: 4.8
- App Store rating: 4.7
- Google Play rating: 4.7
- Trustpilot score: 4.6
What influences the price of Lead?
The Lead (Lead) price may be influenced by several market factors, including:
- Supply and demand dynamics
- Global economic conditions
- Geopolitical events affecting production or transport
- Seasonal trends
- Market sentiment and risk appetite
- Currency fluctuations
These factors can interact in complex ways, contributing to both short-term movements and longer-term trends.
Lead price forecasts
Lead price forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader economic factors rather than fixed price targets. You can use a combination of technical analysis and fundamental insights to form a view of potential future price movements. However, analyst forecasts are often inaccurate and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Instead of relying on a single outlook, some traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to respond to changing market conditions.
How to trade Lead commodity CFDs
With CFDs, you can trade without owning the underlying physical commodity:
- Go long (buy) if you expect prices to rise
- Go short (sell) if you expect prices to fall
Leverage allows increased exposure but also magnifies losses.
Risks of trading commodity CFDs
Key risks include:
- High market volatility
- Leverage amplifying both losses and gains
- Funding costs for holding positions overnight
- No ownership of the underlying commodity