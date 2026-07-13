The Klinger oscillator is a volume-based technical indicator that compares volume with price movement. Traders use it to add context to market moves, especially when they want to assess whether price action is being supported by trading activity.

Takeaways The Klinger oscillator compares trading volume with price movement to help show the strength behind a market move.

It was developed by Stephen Klinger in 1977 and is built around a measure he called volume force.

The oscillator subtracts a 55-period EMA of volume force from a 34-period EMA.

A 13-period EMA of the oscillator acts as a signal line that some traders watch for crossovers.

Divergence between the oscillator and price may suggest that momentum is fading.

The indicator can produce frequent crossovers, so many traders use it alongside other tools.

What is the Klinger oscillator?

The Klinger oscillator, sometimes called the Klinger volume oscillator (KVO), is a volume-based momentum indicator. It compares the volume flowing through a market with the direction of price. Stephen Klinger developed it in 1977 to help track longer-term money flow while still picking up shorter-term changes in activity.

Rather than looking at volume on its own, the indicator considers whether price is moving up or down and where the period closes within its range. This creates a value that moves above and below a zero line, which is why it is described as an oscillator. Readings above zero are sometimes linked with accumulation, while readings below zero are sometimes linked with distribution.

The Klinger oscillator looks at volume and price together. It does not show what price will do next, and like all technical indicators, it can produce signals that the market does not follow.

How is the Klinger oscillator calculated?

The formula can look complex at first, but the calculation has three main parts.

Volume force – combines volume, trend direction and the close within the range. This shows whether volume is leaning with or against price direction. Oscillator line – compares a faster and slower exponential moving average (EMA) of volume force. This turns volume force into a line that moves above and below zero. Signal line – smooths the oscillator with a 13-period EMA. This helps traders watch for crossovers.

The starting point is volume force (VF). It is commonly written as:

VF = V × [2 × ((dm / cm) − 1)] × T × 100

Where:

Term Meaning V The period’s volume T The trend direction, assigned +1 or −1 dm The period measurement, or high minus low cm A cumulative measurement that carries the previous period’s range forward

The oscillator is then calculated as the difference between two exponential moving averages (EMAs) of volume force:

KVO = EMA(VF, 34) − EMA(VF, 55)

The shorter 34-period EMA reacts more quickly to recent activity, while the longer 55-period EMA gives a broader view. Subtracting one from the other creates the oscillator line.

A 13-period EMA of the oscillator is then added as a signal line:

Signal = EMA(KVO, 13)

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

As a simple example, imagine a session trading roughly 1.2 million shares with a high of $52 and a low of $50.50, closing near the top of that range while the trend is positive. That wider range and upper-range close would feed into a larger positive volume force than a quieter session of 300,000 shares closing near the middle of its range.

Over many periods, these values are smoothed by the 34- and 55-period EMAs. This means one session can affect the reading, but the wider balance of volume and price is usually more relevant than a single data point.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Most charting platforms calculate the Klinger oscillator automatically. Traders rarely need to work through the formula manually, but understanding the inputs can make the indicator easier to interpret.

How the Klinger oscillator works in trading

Traders commonly read the Klinger oscillator in three main ways:

Zero line : shows whether the oscillator is above or below zero. Readings above zero may suggest volume force is tilted towards buying, while readings below zero may suggest it’s tilted towards selling.

: shows whether the oscillator is above or below zero. Readings above zero may suggest volume force is tilted towards buying, while readings below zero may suggest it’s tilted towards selling. Signal-line crossovers : shows whether the oscillator crosses above or below its signal line. A move above may suggest a pickup in upside momentum, while a move below may suggest momentum is fading.

: shows whether the oscillator crosses above or below its signal line. A move above may suggest a pickup in upside momentum, while a move below may suggest momentum is fading. Divergence: shows when price and the oscillator move in different directions. This may suggest momentum is changing.

These readings describe what price and volume have been doing. They shouldn’t be treated as predictions of what price will do next, especially in choppy or range-bound markets.

Common Klinger oscillator settings

The standard Klinger oscillator settings are:

Setting Default Fast EMA 34 periods Slow EMA 55 periods Signal line 13 periods

These are the most widely used defaults, but traders can adjust them depending on the timeframe they are analysing. Shorter settings make the indicator more responsive, but they can also create more signals that do not follow through. Longer settings smooth out more noise, but they may react later to changes in price and volume.

Shorter-term, intraday focus Traders using lower timeframes sometimes test EMA values below the 34/55 default to make the oscillator react more quickly. This can help the indicator respond to shorter-term changes in volume force, but it may also increase the number of false or short-lived crossovers.

Swing trading focus For multi-day positions, the standard 34/55/13 settings are a common starting point. They aim to balance responsiveness with smoothing, especially on daily charts where each reading reflects a full session of volume.

Longer-term, position focus Traders holding positions for weeks or longer may lengthen the EMAs so the oscillator reacts only to more sustained changes in volume force. This can reduce the number of crossovers, but it may also delay the reading compared with the underlying price move.

No single setting works best in every market or timeframe. Testing different settings on a demo account can help traders understand how the oscillator behaves before using it as part of a live trading process.

Combining the Klinger oscillator with other indicators

Because the Klinger oscillator focuses on volume force, traders often combine it with tools that look at price momentum, trend or key price levels. This can help them compare different parts of the same market picture.

Tool What it adds Moving averages A simple trend backdrop RSI A price-momentum reading MACD A price-based EMA comparison Support and resistance Structure around key price areas

With moving averages A long moving average can provide a simple trend backdrop. For example, a trader might note an oscillator cross above its signal line while price is above a 200-period moving average. This alignment may provide extra context, but it should not be treated as a directive.

With the RSI The relative strength index (RSI) measures price momentum on a 0–100 scale. Some traders compare Klinger divergence with RSI readings. For example, if the Klinger oscillator shows fading volume force while RSI also eases from a stretched reading, the two may suggest similar momentum conditions.

With the MACD The MACD is also an oscillator based on the difference between EMAs, but it uses price rather than volume. Comparing a price-based MACD crossover with a volume-based Klinger crossover can help traders see whether price and volume are pointing in a similar direction.

With support and resistance Support and resistance levels can add structure to oscillator readings. A divergence forming near a long-watched level may be more useful to some traders than one forming in the middle of a range. Even then, the level may not hold and the reading may fail.

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Risk management with the Klinger oscillator

The Klinger oscillator can help describe the balance of volume force behind a move, but it does not manage risk. Because its readings can be frequent and prone to false signals, many traders use it as one part of a wider process rather than as a trigger on its own.

Some traders place a stop-loss order based on price structure, such as beyond a recent swing high or low, rather than on the oscillator itself. This is because the indicator does not define a specific price level.

Position sizing and market context also matter. A reading that aligns with the wider trend may be viewed differently from one that runs against it. Divergence in a strongly trending market can also last longer than expected.

Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, and contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin – leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Common mistakes when using the Klinger oscillator

Common Klinger oscillator mistakes often come from reading signals without enough context. Here are a few to watch for:

Treating every crossover as meaningful. Crossovers can appear frequently in ranging markets and may reverse quickly.

Crossovers can appear frequently in ranging markets and may reverse quickly. Ignoring the zero line. The zero line helps show whether volume force is broadly positive or negative, adding context to crossovers.

The zero line helps show whether volume force is broadly positive or negative, adding context to crossovers. Relying on divergence alone. Divergence can appear early and may not be followed by price action, so it’s best read alongside price structure and other tools.

Divergence can appear early and may not be followed by price action, so it’s best read alongside price structure and other tools. Forgetting it’s a volume tool. The oscillator depends on accurate, comparable volume data. Where volume is fragmented or estimated, readings may be less dependable.

This content is for educational purposes only and doesn’t constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. No indicator can predict market movements or remove trading risk. When trading leveraged products such as CFDs, your capital is at risk and losses can be significant. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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