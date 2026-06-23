Learn about Holtec and its potential IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade Holtec stock via CFDs when it lists.

IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

Try demo

When is the Holtec International IPO date?

Holtec International, a privately held nuclear technology company founded in 1986 by Krishna P. Singh, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), potentially in early 2026, although there is currently no set Holtec International IPO date. The IPO raise amount is unconfirmed as of 10 September 2025, but the company is said to be seeking a valuation above $10bn (source: Barrons).

IPO structure and underwriters

While Holtec has yet to finalise the precise terms, market reports suggest it may pursue a dual-class share structure, ensuring Singh and insiders maintain control. Leading investment banks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies – are speculated to act as global coordinators. The float could represent about a quarter of shares outstanding, with insider lockups of 180 days, but these details are unconfirmed as of 10 September 2025.

Why now?

Holtec had little incentive to go public in earlier decades, as its steady cask storage business provided cash flows. But several major developments changed the calculus:

Global nuclear renaissance – governments worldwide are revisiting nuclear as a clean baseload option. Palisades restart – Holtec is reviving the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Michigan, the first ever commercial reactor restart in the US. SMR commercialisation – its SMR-160 and SMR-300 designs, backed by Hyundai, need billions in capital to scale. IPO market reopening – infrastructure and energy listings have been favoured in 2025 compared with volatile consumer tech IPOs.

Comparisons with peers

NuScale, a US small modular reactor (SMR) developer, listed in 2022 via SPAC but struggled, with shares down significantly. Holtec aims to avoid those pitfalls by offering established revenues from storage and decommissioning, alongside growth from SMRs. Unlike startups, Holtec has existing $500m+ annual revenues and a track record across the nuclear lifecycle.

Nuclear IPO rarity

If it happens, this could be the first large-scale nuclear IPO in decades. Most listed nuclear exposure today comes indirectly through utilities (Exelon, EDF, Duke Energy) or suppliers (BWX Technologies). Holtec would give investors direct nuclear engineering exposure at scale.

What is Holtec International?

Holtec International is a nuclear technology and engineering company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. Its operations span nuclear fuel storage, decommissioning, small modular reactors, and global engineering services.

Key business segments

Spent fuel storage – Holtec is the world leader in dry cask storage systems. Its HI-STORM and HI-TRAC casks are deployed at dozens of US nuclear plants.

– Holtec is the world leader in dry cask storage systems. Its HI-STORM and HI-TRAC casks are deployed at dozens of US nuclear plants. Decommissioning – through Holtec Decommissioning International (HDI), it owns shuttered reactors like Oyster Creek, Pilgrim, and Indian Point, responsible for dismantling and remediation.

– through Holtec Decommissioning International (HDI), it owns shuttered reactors like Oyster Creek, Pilgrim, and Indian Point, responsible for dismantling and remediation. SMR development – Holtec is developing the SMR-160 and the larger SMR-300 reactors. The Palisades site in Michigan is targeted for the first deployment.

– Holtec is developing the SMR-160 and the larger SMR-300 reactors. The Palisades site in Michigan is targeted for the first deployment. Plant restart – Holtec is making history by restarting the Palisades Nuclear Plant, approved by the NRC in 2025. This is the first time a decommissioned U.S. plant will return to service.

– Holtec is making history by restarting the Palisades Nuclear Plant, approved by the NRC in 2025. This is the first time a decommissioned U.S. plant will return to service. Global reach – Holtec has facilities and contracts across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Key milestones in Holtec’s history

1986 – founded in Mount Laurel, NJ by Krishna P. Singh.

– founded in Mount Laurel, NJ by Krishna P. Singh. 1990s – develops HI-STORM dry cask storage systems, now industry standard.

– develops HI-STORM dry cask storage systems, now industry standard. 2000s – expands into global markets, with facilities in India and the UK.

– expands into global markets, with facilities in India and the UK. 2018 – launches Holtec Decommissioning International (HDI), acquires shuttered reactors.

– launches Holtec Decommissioning International (HDI), acquires shuttered reactors. 2022 – partners with Hyundai E&C to accelerate SMR-300 development.

– partners with Hyundai E&C to accelerate SMR-300 development. 2025 – wins NRC approval to restart Palisades; plans to deploy SMRs at the site.

– wins NRC approval to restart Palisades; plans to deploy SMRs at the site. 2025 – Holtec International IPO preparation begins, aiming for a potential $10bn+ valuation.

Holtec’s key features

Lifecycle coverage – storage, decommissioning, reactivation, and new-build SMRs.

– storage, decommissioning, reactivation, and new-build SMRs. Proven revenue streams – $500m+ annually from storage and services.

– $500m+ annually from storage and services. SMR upside – potential multi-billion opportunity as modular reactors roll out.

– potential multi-billion opportunity as modular reactors roll out. Global operations – projects and facilities across six continents.

– projects and facilities across six continents. Strong backing – DOE loan guarantees for Palisades restart and SMR support.

Holtec’s breadth sets it apart. While competitors often specialise in one area (like Westinghouse in construction, or Orano in fuel), Holtec covers the entire nuclear lifecycle. That makes it both a steady cash-flow business and a growth story.

How does Holtec make money?

Holtec earns revenues across stable recurring services and long-term growth projects.

Revenue stream Description Spent fuel storage Sales of casks and long-term service contracts. This is Holtec’s most consistent income stream. Decommissioning Long-term contracts to dismantle reactors, funded by utilities’ decommissioning trust funds. SMR deployment Future revenue from licensing and constructing SMR-160 and SMR-300 reactors. Plant restart Palisades will generate capacity payments, DOE-backed funding, and eventual electricity sales. Global engineering Consulting and servicing for international utilities.

Financials

Annual revenue : ~$500m from storage and decommissioning.

: ~$500m from storage and decommissioning. IPO proceeds : targeted for SMR commercialisation and Palisades restart.

: targeted for SMR commercialisation and Palisades restart. Profitability: Positive cash flow, though SMR development is highly capital intensive.

Holtec’s diversified revenue makes it stand out. The cask storage business is high-margin and recurring. Decommissioning brings in predictable multi-year revenue. The SMR and Palisades projects introduce growth optionality.

What might influence the Holtec International stock price?

Once listed, the Holtec International stock price performance will depend on both internal execution and broader market forces.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Nuclear energy is resurging globally. The Biden administration has extended DOE loan guarantees; the EU has classified nuclear as ‘green’ under its taxonomy. Japan, South Korea, and the UK are extending reactor lifespans and building SMRs. Rising electricity demand from AI, EVs, and electrification strengthens nuclear’s case. But nuclear remains politically sensitive: incidents, delays, or public opposition can cause volatility.

Company fundamentals

Investors will scrutinise Holtec’s revenue stability versus its growth ambitions. Storage and decommissioning underpin valuation, but Palisades and SMRs require execution. If the Palisades restart slips, confidence could waver. The Holtec International IPO proceeds must be used effectively to avoid dilution.

Competition and innovation

Holtec’s main SMR competitors are NuScale (VOYGR), GE-Hitachi (BWRX-300), and Rolls-Royce SMR. Holtec argues it is further ahead with actual deployments, but innovation risk remains. Success depends on proving cost competitiveness and scalability.

Regulatory and governance

Nuclear is the most regulated energy sector. NRC licensing, international approvals, and DOE oversight will all be pivotal. Governance will also be scrutinised: Singh’s continued control, transparency, and risk management are investor concerns.

ESG and sentiment

Nuclear is polarising in ESG. Some investors exclude it due to waste and safety; others embrace it as zero-carbon baseload. How Holtec presents its ESG case will influence institutional flows.

Market sentiment and trading behaviour

Holtec’s IPO will test demand for nuclear. If seen as a leader in the new wave, it could trade at premium multiples. If viewed as risky or outdated, valuation may compress.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade Holtec shares via CFDs

Once listed, Holtec shares will be accessible via contracts for difference (CFDs).

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Capital.com offers CFDs on global IPOs.

Capital.com offers CFDs on global IPOs. Step 2: Open an account Verify your identity and suitability.

Verify your identity and suitability. Step 3: Deposit funds Via card, bank, or e-wallet.

Via card, bank, or e-wallet. Step 4: Track performance Monitor IPO news, Palisades restart, and SMR milestones.

Monitor IPO news, Palisades restart, and SMR milestones. Step 5: Go long or short Trade in either direction using stop-loss* and take-profit tools.

Remember, IPOs can be highly volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs give you the flexibility to act on price swings in either direction, but remember that leveraged trading can amplify losses as well as profits. As always, it’s important to set clear risk-management parameters and stay informed with expert insights available through Capital.com’s platform and app. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Learn more about contracts for difference in our CFDs trading guide.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which nuclear and energy stocks can I trade?

While waiting for Holtec’s IPO, you can trade:

FAQs