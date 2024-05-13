When is the OpenAI IPO?

OpenAI hasn’t publicly confirmed an official IPO date. However, reports in May 2026 said the company was preparing a confidential IPO filing, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expected to work on the listing process. Some reports have suggested a possible public debut as early as September 2026, though the timing remains subject to market conditions, regulatory review and OpenAI’s final decision (Hindustan Times, 21 May 2026).

The company’s structure has also changed. In October 2025, OpenAI completed a restructuring that created OpenAI Group PBC, a public benefit corporation, while the OpenAI Foundation retained oversight and a significant equity stake in the commercial entity. This replaced the earlier capped-profit structure and gave OpenAI a clearer route to raising larger amounts of capital (OpenAI, 28 October 2025).

Reported private-market valuations have also moved higher. In 2026, several outlets said OpenAI was being discussed in the context of a possible IPO valuation approaching $1tn, following earlier private-market valuations above $500bn. These figures haven’t been confirmed in a public prospectus, so they should be treated as reported estimates rather than final IPO terms (Forbes, 20 May 2026).

Until OpenAI completes a public listing, direct access to its shares remains unavailable through traditional exchanges or CFD platforms. Traders who want AI exposure before any OpenAI IPO may instead monitor listed companies connected to the wider AI ecosystem, including cloud, semiconductor, software and infrastructure providers.

What is OpenAI?

OpenAI is an artificial intelligence research and product company co-founded in 2015 by technology entrepreneurs and researchers, including Sam Altman and Elon Musk. It was created to develop advanced AI systems, including artificial general intelligence (AGI), with a stated focus on broad public benefit.

The company is best known for ChatGPT, its conversational AI product, and for models and tools spanning text, image, audio, video and reasoning. Its product portfolio has expanded beyond earlier releases such as GPT-4 and DALL·E to include GPT-4o, o1, o3, Sora, Operator and deep research tools. GPT-4o broadened OpenAI’s multimodal capabilities across text, audio and images, while its reasoning models and agentic tools have moved the company further into automation, research and enterprise workflows (OpenAI, 13 May 2024).

OpenAI’s corporate structure has also evolved. In October 2025, the company completed a restructuring that made OpenAI Group PBC the commercial public benefit corporation, with the OpenAI Foundation retaining control and a 26% stake, according to reports at the time. The change was designed to preserve nonprofit oversight while giving the commercial arm more flexibility to raise capital (Politico, 28 October 2025).

Elon Musk left OpenAI’s board in 2018 and later filed legal claims against OpenAI and its leadership, alleging that the company had moved away from its founding mission. Those claims were reportedly rejected in May 2026, reducing one legal uncertainty around a possible IPO (The Guardian, 26 May 2026).

How does OpenAI make money?

OpenAI generates revenue through subscriptions, enterprise products, application programming interface (API) access and strategic partnerships. Its paid ChatGPT plans provide access to more advanced features, while the API allows developers and businesses to build OpenAI’s models into their own products.

Enterprise services are another important part of the business. Companies can use OpenAI tools for customer support, internal search, coding assistance, content workflows, data analysis and other business processes. Agentic AI products, including Operator-style browser automation and deep research tools, may become an increasingly important enterprise revenue stream if businesses adopt them for repeatable, task-based workflows (OpenAI, 23 January 2025).

OpenAI also benefits from large infrastructure and commercial partnerships. Microsoft has been one of its most important partners, integrating OpenAI technology into Azure, GitHub Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Following the 2025 restructuring, Microsoft retained a significant stake in OpenAI Group PBC, while OpenAI gained more flexibility to work with other infrastructure partners (Tom's Hardware, 28 October 2025).

OpenAI’s reported revenue has grown quickly, but so have its costs. Several 2026 reports estimated that OpenAI had reached more than $20bn in annualised revenue, while also facing large compute and infrastructure expenses. These costs are central to the company’s investment case, as advanced AI models require significant spending on chips, data centres, energy and engineering talent (TradingKey, 20 January 2026).

What might influence the OpenAI stock price?

If OpenAI lists publicly, its share price could be shaped by revenue growth, profitability, product development, partnerships, legal risk, regulation, competition and broader market conditions.

Product launches and technological advancements



OpenAI’s valuation may be influenced by whether its models and tools continue to attract users, developers and enterprise clients. Recent product milestones include GPT-4o, o1, o3, Sora, Operator and deep research, which have expanded OpenAI’s offer across multimodal AI, reasoning, video generation, autonomous browsing and research-style workflows. These products could support revenue growth if they improve retention, increase subscription upgrades or become embedded in enterprise processes. However, product performance, safety issues, privacy concerns, reliability and competition could all affect market sentiment.

Strategic partnerships



Partnerships remain central to OpenAI’s business model because frontier AI requires large-scale computing power. Microsoft continues to be an important commercial and infrastructure partner, but OpenAI’s ecosystem has broadened. The Stargate Project, announced as a $500bn AI infrastructure initiative involving OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and other partners, is intended to expand US data-centre and compute capacity over several years. OpenAI has also announced additional Stargate data-centre sites with Oracle and SoftBank ( Partnerships remain central to OpenAI’s business model because frontier AI requires large-scale computing power. Microsoft continues to be an important commercial and infrastructure partner, but OpenAI’s ecosystem has broadened. The Stargate Project, announced as a $500bn AI infrastructure initiative involving OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and other partners, is intended to expand US data-centre and compute capacity over several years. OpenAI has also announced additional Stargate data-centre sites with Oracle and SoftBank ( OpenAI , 23 September 2025). These partnerships may support long-term capacity, but they also bring execution risk. Data-centre construction, power availability, chip supply, financing and partner priorities could all affect OpenAI’s growth plans.

Financial performance and revenue growth



Public-market investors typically assess growth companies through revenue, margins, cash flow and the credibility of their route to profitability. OpenAI’s reported annualised revenue has risen sharply, with several 2026 reports placing it above $20bn, compared with much lower levels in earlier years ( Public-market investors typically assess growth companies through revenue, margins, cash flow and the credibility of their route to profitability. OpenAI’s reported annualised revenue has risen sharply, with several 2026 reports placing it above $20bn, compared with much lower levels in earlier years ( TradingKey , 20 January 2026). At the same time, OpenAI’s cost base remains significant. Compute spending, model training, data-centre capacity and talent costs may keep losses elevated even if revenue grows. For a public listing, investors are likely to focus on whether OpenAI can convert rapid adoption into sustainable margins over time.

Regulatory and legal challenges



AI companies face growing scrutiny from regulators, policymakers and courts. Areas of focus include model safety, data use, copyright, competition, privacy, misinformation and labour-market impact. OpenAI may also face additional disclosure requirements if it files publicly with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The reported dismissal of Musk’s claims removes one legal uncertainty, but broader legal and regulatory risks remain. Copyright cases and questions around AI training data are still relevant for the sector, while OpenAI’s nonprofit-to-PBC transition may continue to attract governance scrutiny.

Market sentiment towards AI



OpenAI’s IPO, if it proceeds, would likely be viewed in the context of wider AI-sector sentiment. Demand for AI infrastructure, enterprise automation and chip capacity has supported interest in many AI-linked stocks. A strong IPO market could support pricing, while weaker technology sentiment could reduce investor appetite. Competition is also important. DeepSeek, Anthropic, Google, Meta, xAI and other AI developers are competing across models, developer tools, enterprise products and infrastructure. Increased competition could pressure pricing, reduce margins or make it harder for OpenAI to maintain its market position.

Macroeconomic influences



Interest rates, inflation, technology-sector valuations and wider risk appetite may influence any OpenAI IPO. Higher rates can weigh on high-growth companies because more of their expected value is tied to future earnings. By contrast, stronger equity-market conditions and demand for AI-related listings may support investor interest.

How to trade OpenAI stock

OpenAI shares aren’t yet available to trade on a public exchange. If the company completes an IPO, it is expected to list in the US, most likely on a major exchange such as Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange, although no venue has been confirmed.

Before any listing, investors and traders will usually watch for the public S-1 registration statement. This document would provide more detail on revenue, losses, risks, share structure, major investors, governance and the proposed listing. A price range and final offer price would normally be announced closer to the IPO.

If OpenAI becomes available to trade, the general steps may include:

Step 1: Choose a trading platform Select a broker that offers access to the relevant market. With CFDs, you can speculate on price movements without owning the underlying shares.

Select a broker that offers access to the relevant market. With CFDs, you can speculate on price movements without owning the underlying shares. Step 2: Open and verify your account You’ll need to provide personal details and complete the required checks before trading.

You’ll need to provide personal details and complete the required checks before trading. Step 3: Deposit funds Add funds using one of the payment methods available on your chosen platform.

Add funds using one of the payment methods available on your chosen platform. Step 4: Follow the IPO documents and market news Track the S-1, IPO price range, final offer price, listing venue and first trading date.

Track the S-1, IPO price range, final offer price, listing venue and first trading date. Step 5: Place a trade Once the market is available, you can open a long or short CFD position, depending on your view of the price movement. CFDs are leveraged products, so both profits and losses can be amplified.

Learn more about contracts for difference in our CFDs trading guide.

Which AI stocks can I trade?

While OpenAI hasn’t yet completed an IPO, the company is reportedly preparing for a possible public listing. In the meantime, traders can access AI-related exposure through listed companies involved in cloud computing, semiconductors, enterprise software, data infrastructure and AI applications.

Examples include:

Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft remains one of the most closely watched listed companies connected to OpenAI. Its AI initiatives include Azure AI, GitHub Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Learn more about how to trade Microsoft CFDs.

Nvidia (NVDA): Nvidia supplies graphics processing units (GPUs) and related systems used for AI training and inference. Its chips are central to many AI data-centre buildouts. Learn more about how to trade Nvidia CFDs.

Alphabet (GOOG): Alphabet, Google’s parent company, develops AI across search, cloud, advertising, YouTube, Android and its Gemini models. Its DeepMind unit is also a major AI research organisation. Learn more about how to trade Alphabet CFDs.

Amazon (AMZN): Amazon has significant AI exposure through Amazon Web Services (AWS), AI infrastructure, enterprise cloud tools and strategic AI investments.

ARM Holdings (ARM): ARM designs chip architecture used across smartphones, data centres and AI inference devices.

Palantir (PLTR): Palantir provides data analytics and AI software to government and commercial clients, with its Artificial Intelligence Platform positioned as a key growth area.

CoreWeave (CRWV): CoreWeave is an AI cloud infrastructure provider focused on GPU-based computing capacity.

C3.ai (AI): C3.ai provides enterprise AI software for industries including manufacturing, energy, defence and financial services.

SoundHound AI (SOUN): SoundHound AI develops voice and conversational AI tools for sectors including automotive, restaurants and customer service.

Learn more in our AI trading guide.

How long until I can trade OpenAI stock?

OpenAI can’t be traded directly on public markets yet. The company is reportedly in an active pre-IPO phase, with a confidential filing process expected or under way and a possible late-2026 listing window discussed in recent reports.

The next key milestone would be a public S-1 filing. That document should provide more detail on OpenAI’s financials, business model, risks, share structure and proposed listing. After that, traders can monitor the IPO price range, final offer price, listing exchange and first trading date.

CFD availability would depend on whether the stock lists publicly and whether a trading provider makes the market available.

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