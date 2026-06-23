Learn about Dataiku and its potential IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade Dataiku stock via CFDs when it lists.

IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When is the Dataiku IPO date?

The Dataiku IPO date is not yet confirmed, but the company – a pioneer in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics software – has officially started preparations for a US initial public offering after hiring a consortium of investment banks including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Current expectations

Dataiku was last valued at $3.7bn following a $200m Series F funding round in December 2022, led by Wellington Management. Since then, it has seen robust top-line expansion, surpassing $300m in annualised recurring revenue (ARR) in 2025 – a scale that places it among the largest privately held AI data infrastructure firms globally.

Given the strength of the AI theme and renewed IPO market momentum, analysts suggest Dataiku could aim for a valuation between $6bn and $9bn at the time of listing, depending on revenue multiples and prevailing investor sentiment (source: Reuters).

Why IPO now?

Several strategic factors explain the timing:

AI-driven optimism: after years of subdued tech IPO activity, 2025 has seen a sharp rebound, with AI-focused firms like Figma and Klarna reigniting investor appetite. Dataiku’s positioning squarely within enterprise AI makes it a natural candidate to ride this wave.

after years of subdued tech IPO activity, 2025 has seen a sharp rebound, with AI-focused firms like Figma and Klarna reigniting investor appetite. Dataiku’s positioning squarely within enterprise AI makes it a natural candidate to ride this wave. Maturing financial profile: the company has achieved scale with hundreds of enterprise clients and recurring revenues, signalling it’s ready for the scrutiny of public markets.

the company has achieved scale with hundreds of enterprise clients and recurring revenues, signalling it’s ready for the scrutiny of public markets. Liquidity for shareholders: early investors, including CapitalG (Alphabet’s growth fund) and Tiger Global, will have opportunities to monetise part of their holdings.

early investors, including CapitalG (Alphabet’s growth fund) and Tiger Global, will have opportunities to monetise part of their holdings. Visibility and growth capital: a public listing enhances credibility among Fortune 500 clients and supports expansion into new geographies and sectors.

What is Dataiku?

Dataiku is an enterprise AI and machine-learning software platform that helps organisations build, deploy, and manage data-driven applications.

Founded in 2013 in Paris by Florian Douetteau, Clément Stenac, Marc Batty, and Thomas Cabrol, the company relocated its headquarters to New York City to capitalise on the US market’s enterprise technology ecosystem.

Dataiku’s mission is to ‘democratise data science’ – making AI and analytics accessible not only to data scientists but also to business users, analysts, and operations teams.

Platform and capabilities

Dataiku’s flagship offering – the Dataiku AI and Analytics Platform – integrates every step of the data-to-AI pipeline:

Data ingestion, cleaning, and preparation

Feature engineering and model development

Automated machine learning (AutoML) for non-technical users

MLOps (machine learning operations) for deployment and monitoring

AI governance, auditing, and compliance tools

Collaboration workspaces for data teams and business departments

By merging these functions into a single interface, Dataiku enables enterprises to create scalable AI workflows that drive operational decision-making.

Global customer base

As of 2025, Dataiku serves over 700 large enterprise customers worldwide. Its clientele includes major corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, General Electric, and BNP Paribas. These clients use Dataiku for predictive maintenance, fraud detection, demand forecasting, and other mission-critical analytics.

The company’s geographical reach spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Key milestones

2013 – Founded in Paris.

2015 – Launches international operations in New York.

2020 – Expands to over 300 enterprise clients.

2022 – Raises $200 million in Series F funding, valuing the company at $3.7 billion.

2025 – Exceeds $300 million in ARR and hires Morgan Stanley and Citigroup for Dataiku IPO planning.

Strategic significance

Dataiku operates at the intersection of AI, big data, and enterprise productivity – sectors that are rapidly converging. While many AI companies specialise in model development or cloud infrastructure, Dataiku’s strength lies in end-to-end orchestration – connecting raw data to deployable AI models through an intuitive, collaborative platform.

Its approach allows enterprises to build what Dataiku calls an ‘Everyday AI’ culture – where data-driven decision-making becomes part of the organisational DNA.

How does Dataiku make money?

Dataiku runs a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model focused on large enterprises, generating recurring revenue from multi-year software subscriptions.

Revenue stream Description Subscription licensing The majority of Dataiku’s revenue comes from annual or multi-year subscription fees. These subscriptions grant enterprises access to the platform, user seats, and advanced AI governance features. Professional services The company offers consulting, onboarding, training, and custom integration. These services help customers implement AI strategies faster, driving higher retention and expansion revenue. Ecosystem partnerships Dataiku partners with major cloud and data players — including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, and Databricks. Joint go-to-market agreements with these vendors generate co-selling opportunities and increase platform stickiness. Marketplace add-ons and templates Through the Dataiku Exchange, customers can purchase pre-built analytics applications, industry-specific templates, and plug-ins, providing incremental revenue.This diversified mix gives Dataiku stability: while SaaS subscriptions provide predictability, service and marketplace revenue create additional upside and customer loyalty.

What might influence the Dataiku stock price?

The Dataiku stock price post-IPO will reflect a combination of macroeconomic conditions, company execution, investor sentiment toward AI, and competitive positioning.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Artificial intelligence remains the defining investment theme of this market cycle. Following the success of listed AI companies – from chipmakers like Nvidia to cloud data firms like Snowflake – investor demand for enterprise AI exposure remains elevated.

However, macro factors such as US interest rates, inflation, and global tech valuations will heavily influence IPO pricing. A stable or easing rate environment in 2026 could lift valuations for growth stocks, while rising rates or AI fatigue could temper enthusiasm.

Moreover, the AI sector has matured beyond hype. Investors are differentiating between companies that build AI models and those that enable enterprises to deploy AI at scale. Dataiku’s focus on enterprise enablement – the ‘picks and shovel’ approach – positions it more defensively than pure-play model companies.

Company fundamentals

Investors will scrutinise Dataiku’s:

ARR growth rate: exceeding $300m, with annual growth estimated between 25-35%.

exceeding $300m, with annual growth estimated between 25-35%. Net revenue retention: likely above 120%, reflecting upsell potential among existing clients.

likely above 120%, reflecting upsell potential among existing clients. Gross margins: typical SaaS range of 75-80%, expected to expand as economies of scale improve.

typical SaaS range of 75-80%, expected to expand as economies of scale improve. Path to profitability: investors will look for narrowing operating losses and positive cash flow within two to three years post-IPO.

If Dataiku demonstrates disciplined cost management and accelerating enterprise adoption, the Dataiku stock price could sustain premium multiples similar to Snowflake’s early trading performance.

Competition and differentiation

What differentiates Dataiku is its collaborative design philosophy. The platform serves both technical and non-technical users, bridging the gap between data scientists and business teams. Its governance features ensure model transparency, a critical advantage as AI regulation increases.

Regulatory and governance factors

The emergence of global AI regulations — such as the European Union’s AI Act and evolving U.S. frameworks — will shape Dataiku’s compliance costs and market perception. While compliance requirements can be expensive, they may also play to Dataiku’s strengths in AI governance, risk management, and explainability.

Valuation scenarios

Bull case: sustained 30%+ ARR growth, improving profitability, and strong post-IPO sentiment push valuation up.

sustained 30%+ ARR growth, improving profitability, and strong post-IPO sentiment push valuation up. Bear case: slower enterprise spending or competition pressure caps valuation lower.

Investor sentiment and timing

The IPO market in 2026 will likely be crowded with AI-driven listings. Early performance of peers like Databricks or Anthropic (if public by then) will set benchmarks. Positive sentiment around AI infrastructure stocks could fuel strong institutional demand.

Conversely, if AI valuations correct or macro conditions deteriorate, the Dataiku stock price could face short-term headwinds despite robust fundamentals.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade Dataiku shares via CFDs

As and when the Dataiku launch date happens, trading its shares via contracts for difference (CFDs) allows you to speculate on its price movements – without owning the underlying stock.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more.

Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more. Step 2: Open an account Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences.

Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences. Step 3: Add funds Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully.

Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully. Step 4: Track Dataiku’s performance Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities.

Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities. Step 5: Go long or short with CFDs Think the price will rise? Go long. Expect a drop? Go short. Apply stop-loss* or take-profit levels to manage your trades.

IPOs can be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs give you the flexibility to act on price swings in either direction. However, CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage above 1:1 magnifies losses and gains, which amplifies risk. Always use risk-management tools and stay informed with expert insights available on the Capital.com platform and app.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which AI and data analytics stocks can I trade?

Until the Dataiku listing date, traders can consider publicly listed AI and analytics stocks already available on the platform:

Snowflake – a dominant player in data warehousing and analytics.

– a dominant player in data warehousing and analytics. Palantir – focused on AI-driven analytics for government and enterprise.

– focused on AI-driven analytics for government and enterprise. Datadog (DDOG) – monitoring and analytics provider that benefits from the same enterprise data trends driving AI adoption.

These companies represent the closest publicly traded proxies for investor sentiment in AI software and enterprise analytics. Each reflects a slightly different aspect of the AI ecosystem – data infrastructure, applied analytics, and cloud observability – all of which influence appetite for new entrants like Dataiku.

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