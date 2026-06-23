Bullish IPO – how to trade Bullish shares

When is the Bullish IPO?

Bullish – which owns Bullish Exchange and CoinDesk – listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BLSH’ on 7 August 2025, following its initial product offering of 30m ordinary shares at $32-$33 per share. However, Reuters reported that the Bullish was priced above its indicated range, at $37 per share. – which would value the Bullish IPO at around $1.1bn.

JP Morgan and Jefferies led the offering, joined by Cantor, Deutsche Bank, and Societe Generale as additional book-running managers.

You can now trade Bullish (BLSH) shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange during standard US stock market trading hours. Alternatively, you could trade BLSH via derivatives, such as spread bets or contracts for difference (CFDs), which means you speculate on Bullish’s share price without taking direct ownership.

Find more upcoming IPOs in our best upcoming IPOs in 2025 guide.