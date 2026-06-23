When is the Cerebras IPO date?

As of June 2025, Cerebras has not officially announced a confirmed date for its initial public offering (IPO). However, the company filed its S-1 registration with the SEC in late 2024 and is widely expected to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol CBRS in the second half of 2025.

The company is reportedly targeting a valuation of between $7bn and $8bn and aims to raise up to $1bn from the offering. This would mark a significant increase from its previous private valuation of $4bn in 2021.

Cerebras initially planned to go public in 2024 but delayed its listing following a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), due to its business relationships with UAE-based G42. With that regulatory process now resolved as of March 2025, attention has turned to the IPO timing.

Several factors could influence the exact date of Cerebras’ public debut:

Financial performance: the company has shown strong revenue growth in recent years but remains unprofitable. Demonstrating consistent growth and improving margins may help support a successful listing.

Regulatory clearance: the recent CFIUS approval has removed a major hurdle, but further compliance and SEC review could still impact the timeline.

Market conditions: the broader sentiment around tech IPOs and demand for AI-related stocks will likely play a key role. A strong pipeline of AI chips and demand for infrastructure could accelerate plans.

While the company has cleared major hurdles, a precise date will depend on how receptive markets remain heading into the final two quarters of 2025.