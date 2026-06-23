CoreWeave IPO – how to trade CoreWeave shares

What influences CoreWeave’s live stock price?

CoreWeave’s share price has been highly sensitive to news flow since its March IPO. Traders have tended to focus on a handful of recurring catalysts.

Earnings reports and forward guidance

CoreWeave’s quarterly earnings have had a noticeable impact on share price movements. The company’s first update as a public firm, released on 14 May 2025, showed revenue growth of over 420% year-on-year to $981.632m, alongside a wider net loss largely attributable to IPO-related, stock-based compensation.

The CRWV share price rose following the release, as investors responded to top-line growth and forward-looking guidance. Future results that exceed or fall short of expectations could continue to drive volatility.

Enterprise contracts and strategic partnerships

News of large customer wins and long-term agreements has influenced investor sentiment. In May 2025, CoreWeave announced a $4bn AI infrastructure deal with a major client, as well as a separate multi-year partnership with OpenAI, reportedly worth up to $12bn. These agreements have supported CoreWeave’s valuation since the IPO by reinforcing revenue visibility and robust demand.

However, delays, cancellations, or missed opportunities in this area could weigh on CoreWeave’s post-IPO valuation.

Shareholder activity and institutional investors

Changes in shareholder structure have affected short-term price moves. Notably, Nvidia-CoreWeave IPO headlines surged after Nvidia disclosed a 7% stake via an SEC filing on 15 May 2025, lifting CRWV's price the following day.

Additional updates about institutional investments or strategic acquisitions could boost confidence, while any signs of divestment or dilution may put pressure on the stock.

Sector trends, costs, and wider market sentiment

As a provider of infrastructure for generative AI, CoreWeave’s performance remains closely tied to broader sector trends. Rising demand for computing capacity has been a key driver of growth, but sentiment could shift if there are signs of deceleration in AI adoption or if competing providers gain traction. Changes in regulation or capital flows into tech more broadly may also influence price direction.

Learn more in our AI trading guide.