Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is trading at $216.24 as of 10:23am UTC on 23 July 2026, near the top of its intraday range of $200.17–$217.23. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The rise comes as AI-linked semiconductor stocks stabilise after a mid-July sell-off wiped roughly $1.3tn from the sector's market value (Forbes, 8 July 2026). The decline followed concerns about the sustainability of AI capital expenditure and elevated valuations (CNBC, 12 July 2026).

Sector sentiment improved after TSMC reported a 68% increase in June revenue and a 77% rise in net income alongside record quarterly results (CNBC, 23 July 2026). The figures indicated continued demand for AI-related foundry services after concerns about the sector had weighed on comparable stocks earlier in the month (Distill Intelligence, 17 July 2026). Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on 30 July 2026 (Investing.com, 25 June 2026).

Third-party Marvell Technology outlook: sector sell-off

As of 23 July 2026, third-party Marvell Technology stock predictions point to a generally positive 12-month outlook, although estimates vary considerably. Differences largely reflect assumptions about AI data-centre demand, custom silicon growth and future valuation levels.

MarketBeat consensus overview

As of 21 July 2026, MarketBeat reported an average 12-month price target of $245.45, based on 37 analyst estimates ranging from $105 to $400. The consensus implied a potential 18.18% increase from the reference price. The wide range reflected differing expectations about the durability of AI infrastructure spending and Marvell's ability to convert demand into sustained revenue growth (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

Investing.com UK consensus estimates

As of 14 July 2026, Investing.com UK reported an average 12-month price target of $252.94, based on forecasts from 40 analysts. Estimates ranged from $110 to $400. The average target implied a potential increase of 22.63%. The spread reflected different assumptions about how quickly Marvell could expand revenue from custom chips and optical interconnect products (Investing.com, 14 July 2026).

Public.com consensus overview

As of 21 July 2026, Public.com reported a price target of $243.71, based on a 'Buy' consensus from 28 analysts. Half assigned the stock a 'Strong Buy' rating. The projection assumed that data-centre product cycles could continue to support revenue growth during the remainder of 2026 (Public.com, 21 July 2026).

TickerNerd Wall Street median target

TickerNerd reported a median 12-month price target of $242.50 across 27 Wall Street analysts as of 19 July 2026. The highest estimate was $400 from KeyBanc analyst John Vinh, while the lowest was $110 from UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri. The median target implied a potential increase of roughly 28.8%. Higher forecasts reflected expectations of continued expansion in the AI accelerator market. Lower forecasts placed greater emphasis on valuation and execution risks (TickerNerd, 19 July 2026).

Across these July 2026 forecasts, consensus 12-month targets cluster mainly within the $243–$255 range, while individual estimates span $105–$400. AI data-centre demand and custom silicon growth underpin many of the higher forecasts. However, the breadth of the range highlights uncertainty around future spending, competition and valuation.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

MRVL earnings outlook: upcoming results

Marvell published its most recent quarterly results, covering the first quarter of fiscal 2027, on 27 May 2026. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.80, in line with consensus estimates, on revenue of $2.42bn (MarketBeat, 27 May 2026).

Marvell has not formally confirmed the date of its next earnings release, covering the second quarter of fiscal 2027. Based on previous reporting schedules, third-party calendars estimate that the results could be published on 27 August 2026 (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

In its full-year results for fiscal 2026, published on 3 March 2026, Marvell reported record annual net revenue of $8.20bn, GAAP net income of $2.67bn and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.84, an increase of 81% year on year (Marvell Technology Investor Relations, 5 March 2026).

MRVL stock price: technical overview

The MRVL stock price trades above its longer-term moving averages but below its shorter-term averages.

According to TradingView data as of 23 July 2026, the 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stood at approximately $178 and $132 respectively, below the latest price of $216.24. The 20-day and 30-day SMAs were higher, at approximately $237 and $253. This places the price between its shorter- and longer-term moving-average groups, rather than within a clear upward or downward alignment.

Momentum indicators also show limited directional strength. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 43.51, placing it in neutral territory. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) was 24.97, just below the 25 level commonly associated with an established trend. Taken together, these readings suggest that momentum and trend strength remained relatively limited at the time of publication.

Above the current price, the classic pivot point at $274.30 provides the nearest reference level, followed by the R1 pivot at $353.47 and R2 at $409.06. Below the current price, the 100-day SMA at approximately $178 represents the nearest longer-term reference, followed by the 200-day SMA at approximately $132. These levels indicate areas where price activity could attract attention, but they do not predict whether the market will rise or fall (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

This technical analysis is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Marvell Technology share price history (2024–2026)

MRVL’s stock price traded at approximately $74.41 in late July 2024, after spending much of that summer within a $56–$80 range as market participants assessed demand for AI infrastructure.

The stock rose through late 2024 and early 2025, reaching approximately $127.54 on 23 January 2025 before reversing direction.

By April 2025, MRVL had fallen to a 52-week low of $49.24 as a broader technology-sector sell-off and tariff-related uncertainty affected semiconductor stocks.

The price subsequently recovered, moving above $100 again by March 2026. It reached an all-time closing high of $316.43 on 4 June 2026 as expectations for AI-related data-centre demand supported the sector.

The stock then pulled back. At 10:23am UTC on 23 July 2026, MRVL traded at $216.24, representing a year-to-date increase of 214.30%. However, it remained approximately 32% below its June peak, according to Capital.com’s quote feed and the cited third-party data.