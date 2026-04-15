交易 PNC Financial Services Group Inc/The - PNC 差价合约 The PNC Financial Services Group is a major diversified financial services company, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Founded in 1845, the company employs over 50,000 people and manages more than 2,500 branches across the United States. The PNC Group divides their operation into the following business units: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The BlackRock segment operates an investment management firm, catering to institutional and retail clients worldwide. The financial services corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘PNC’ and is featured in the S&P500 Index. Capital.com enables you to browse the PNC Financial Services share price chart in real time and find more investment opportunities within the finance industry.