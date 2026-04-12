交易 US Dollar / Japanese Yen_W 差价合约 Please note that this particular instrument can only be traded on Saturday and Sunday, and therefore any open positions will be automatically closed on Monday. Settlement price is derived using the average of the mid price between 17:10-17:30 EST/EDT on Sunday. Weekend FX instruments are completely independent to weekday FX. Open positions will not net off against any open weekday FX positions.