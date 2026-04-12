交易 US Dollar / Japanese Yen_W 差价合约Please note that this particular instrument can only be traded on Saturday and Sunday, and therefore any open positions will be automatically closed on Monday. Settlement price is derived using the average of the mid price between 17:10-17:30 EST/EDT on Sunday. Weekend FX instruments are completely independent to weekday FX. Open positions will not net off against any open weekday FX positions.
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日元走势预测：第三方价格目标
2025年截至目前，美元兑日元（USD/JPY）汇率年内下跌约9.41%。 2025年4月25日，日元兑美元收于142.8790，创下自2024年9月以来的最强水平之一，较2024年7月的高点161.942下跌约11.77%。
14:34, 19 六月 2025