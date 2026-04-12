首页市场外汇US Dollar / Japanese Yen_W

交易 US Dollar / Japanese Yen_W 差价合约

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交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差0.7
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
¥1,000
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
0 %
(¥0)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）¥100,000

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）¥99,000

0.00000%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
¥1,000
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
0 %
(¥0)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）¥100,000

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）¥99,000

0.00000%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币JPY
最低成交量100
保证金1.00%
证券交易所
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
0.03%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

交易 US Dollar / Japanese Yen_W 差价合约

Please note that this particular instrument can only be traded on Saturday and Sunday, and therefore any open positions will be automatically closed on Monday. Settlement price is derived using the average of the mid price between 17:10-17:30 EST/EDT on Sunday. Weekend FX instruments are completely independent to weekday FX. Open positions will not net off against any open weekday FX positions.

最新货币文章

日元走势预测：第三方价格目标
日元走势预测：第三方价格目标
2025年截至目前，美元兑日元（USD/JPY）汇率年内下跌约9.41%。 2025年4月25日，日元兑美元收于142.8790，创下自2024年9月以来的最强水平之一，较2024年7月的高点161.942下跌约11.77%。
14:34, 19 六月 2025

阅读客户评价，进一步了解我们

阅读我们的客户反馈，无论他们的经验水平如何。
2025-06-30
b**************

好，杠杆自由

2025-02-15
j**

不错！页面简洁实用，用起来顺畅

2024-06-22
Y******

一个好喜欢平台，操作方便

2022-01-05
峻**

不错好用，如果可以添加更多货币会更加多投资者用这个软件，还有就是平台的涨跌能和别的一致那就最好不过了

2024-05-30
A*

简单快捷的的交易软件 很好，操作简单特别方便。

2024-04-02
Y*

点差有点大 其他满分 一样能改善点差谢谢

2021-03-11
r*********

非常好 我赚了不少钱

2021-07-29
s******* c***

客服很好，解决了问题。简单好用

展示我们的 4 星和 5 星好评。为遵守 GDPR 要求并保护用户隐私，用户的具体信息已被匿名处理

4.8
评分与评论
4.7
评分与评论
4.7
4.6

准备好加入领先的经纪商？

加入由全球交易者组成的社区
1. 创建账户2. 存入第一笔资金3. 开始交易