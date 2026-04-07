A C credit rating is typically a very low rating given to securities that are at significant risk of default, indicating poor credit quality.Learn more
The CAC 40 Index is a benchmark French stock market index that tracks the performance of the 40 largest, publicly traded companies listed on the Euronext Paris, and represents a broad measure of France’s market performance.Learn more
A call auction is an event where people buy or sell units of a good. Participants choose whether to buy or sell units at certain prices and the orders are collected and matched to make a contract.Learn more
A candlestick chart is a style of financial chart using in trading. It depicts price movements of an asset, displaying the high, low, open, and closing prices in a format resembling a candle with wicks.Learn more
In finance, capital refers to financial assets or the financial value of assets, such as funds held in deposit accounts and funds obtained from special financing sources.Learn more
The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is a measure used by banks to ensure that they can absorb a reasonable amount of loss and complies with statutory capital requirements; it is a key indicator of financial stability.Learn more
Capital goods are physical assets that an organisation uses in the production process to manufacture products and services that consumers will later use.Learn more
The capital market is a financial market in which long-term debt or equity-backed securities are bought and sold, whereas money markets entail the trading of short-term debt investments.Learn more
The capital recovery factor is a formula used in finance to calculate the total amount needed to recover an initial investment through instalment payments, including interest.Learn more
In finance, capitalisation refers to the total value of securities issued by a company, including bonds, stock, retained earnings, and long-term debt.Learn more
The Carhart Four Factor Model is an extension of the Fama and French Three Factor Model that includes an additional factor for momentum, used to explain the risk and return of diversified portfolios.Learn more
In finance, cash refers to currency and coins, which are considered as liquid assets available for transactions, payments, and other immediate uses.Learn more
A cash deposit is the placement of funds in a financial institution for protective custody, which can be accessed as needed through bank accounts or ATMs.Learn more
Cash flow represents the total amount of money being transferred in and out of a business, particularly affecting liquidity and overall financial health.Learn more
Cash inflow refers to the movement of money into a company, typically from operations, financing, or investing activities, indicating the company's ability to generate revenue.Learn more
A CC credit rating is assigned to securities that are currently highly vulnerable to nonpayment and are reliant upon favourable business, financial, and economic conditions to meet financial commitments.Learn more
A CCC credit rating indicates bonds that are of very high risk, suggesting that the issuer is at greater risk of defaulting and requires positive economic conditions to meet financial commitments.Learn more
In finance, a chart is a graphical representation of historical prices, volumes, or other financial data. Charts are essential tools for technical analysis, helping traders and analysts visualise trends and patterns.Learn more
Checkable deposits are bank account balances that can be drawn upon by writing a check or using a debit card. These are highly liquid and are often used for day-to-day expenses.Learn more
The China A50 Index is an index that tracks the top 50 stocks by market capitalisation listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, representing major sectors of the Chinese economy.Learn more
The CNBC Ticker is a computer simulated ticker tape used by the business news network CNBC.Learn more
A coherent risk measure is a method of assessing the level of financial risk in a portfolio that satisfies several mathematical requirements, ensuring consistent and reliable risk evaluation.Learn more
Collateral is any asset that a borrower offers to a lender as security for a loan. If the borrower fails to repay the loan, the lender has the right to seize the collateral and sell it to recover the money.Learn more
The COMEX (Commodity Exchange Inc.) is a primary market for trading commodities and futures contracts, particularly in metals like gold, silver, and copper, located in New York.Learn more
A commodity is a basic good used in commerce and can be grouped into categories such as energy, agricultural, and precious metal. Commodities are most often used as inputs in the production of other goods or services, and can be bought and sold physically or their underlying price traded via instruments such as CFDs.Learn more
A commodity ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in physical commodities, such as agricultural goods, natural resources, or precious metals, or in commodity futures contracts.Learn more
Commodity-backed money refers to currency that can be exchanged for a specified amount of a commodity, typically a precious metal like gold or silver, grounding the money's value in a physical resource.Learn more
A composite index is a wide-ranging index made up of various equities, indices or other items. It's mainly used as an indicator of overall performance of a market or specific sector over time.Learn more
Compounding refers to the process where the value of an investment increases because the earnings on an investment, both capital gains and interest, earn interest as time passes.Learn more
Conservative investing is an investment strategy marked by a preference for lower risk securities, such as bonds and blue-chip stocks, and aims for steady and reliable returns over high-risk, high-reward investments.
Contract splitting refers to dividing a larger contract into several smaller ones, often to manage risk, comply with legal requirements, or achieve administrative convenience.Learn more
Convenience yield is an implied benefit. It is the non-monetary value of holding a physical commodity. These include ensuring supply, avoiding stock-outs and maintaining operational flexibility. It is an implicit return on holding inventory rather than cash. Since holders have immediate access to the commodity, they avoid delivery delays or shortages. This yield is crucial in futures contract pricing: it offsets storage and financing costs in the cost-of-carry framework, explaining discrepancies between spot and futures prices.Learn more
Convergence trade is an investment strategy that aims to capitalise on the price differences between similar or related financial instruments, betting on the price convergence over time.Learn more
Copy trading is an investment strategy that allows traders to automatically copy positions opened and managed by another selected trader, usually within a social trading network.Learn more
Covered interest arbitrage is a strategy in which an investor uses a forward contract to hedge against exchange rate risk when investing in foreign interest-bearing instruments.Learn more
A credit rating is an assessment of the creditworthiness of a borrower in general terms or with respect to a particular debt or financial obligation.Learn more
Credit risk is the possibility of a loss resulting from a borrower's failure to repay a loan or meet contractual obligations.Learn more
CROCI, or cash return on capital invested, is a financial metric used to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of a company by measuring the cash returns generated on its invested capital.Learn more
A crossed market occurs when the bid price of a security is higher than the ask price, typically due to timing differences in updating prices or an error, indicating a temporary misalignment in market pricing.Learn more
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation is the total value of all the coins currently in circulation for a particular cryptocurrency. It’s a key indicator of a cryptocurrency’s popularity within the broader ecosystem.Learn more
Crypto mining is the process by which new cryptocurrency tokens are created and transactions are verified and added to the blockchain digital ledger.Learn more
Cryptocurrency is a type of digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security, making it difficult to counterfeit. It operates on decentralised networks based on blockchain technology.Learn more
Cum dividend refers to a stock that's sold with the right of the buyer to receive the next dividend. If a stock is purchased cum dividend, the seller forfeits their right to the dividend to the buyer.Learn more
A currency pair is the quotation of one currency against another in the foreign exchange market, indicating how much of the quote currency is needed to purchase one unit of the base currency.Learn more
A currency peg is a policy by which a national government sets a specific fixed exchange rate for its currency with a foreign currency or basket of currencies.Learn more