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Year to Date (YTD)

Year to date refers to the period from the beginning of the current calendar year, or fiscal year, up to the current date. YTD figures are used to calculate the performance of investments and financial metrics within the same year.Learn more

Year-over-year

YOY stands for 'year over year'. It's a commonly used financial comparison tool for assessing the performance of investments, revenues, or other financial metrics over a period of one year.

Yellow strip

In shares trading, the yellow strip on a ticker tape shows the highest and lowest prices of a stock for the trading session, alongside the last traded price.

Yield

Yield is the return on an investment, typically expressed as a percentage of the cost of the financial instrument. For shares, this return can come in the form of dividends, while for fixed-income securities like bonds, it comes in the form of interest payments.

Yield Curve

The yield curve is a graph that plots the interest rates of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. It typically shows the relationship between short-term and long-term bond yields.

Yield on cost

Yield on cost is a financial term that measures the annual dividend rate of a stock against the price initially paid for it, reflecting the return based on the original investment cost.

Yield to Maturity

Yield to maturity (YTM) represents the internal rate of return (IRR) of an investment in a bond if the investor holds the bond until maturity, with all payments made as scheduled and reinvested at the same rate.