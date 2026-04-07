The jaws ratio is a financial metric used to measure the difference between the rate of growth of a company's revenue and its expenses. A positive jaws ratio indicates that revenues are growing at a faster rate than expenses, implying operational efficiency.Learn more
Jensen's alpha is a performance measure that represents the average return on a portfolio or investment, above or below what is predicted by the capital asset pricing model (CAPM) given the portfolio's or investment’s beta and the average market return.Learn more
The JSE Limited is the largest stock exchange in Africa, located in Johannesburg, South Africa, and offers a wide range of investment products including equities, derivatives, and bonds.Learn more