A take profit order is a type of limit order used by traders to specify the exact price at which to close out an open position for a profit.Learn more
Target price is the projected price level of a stock stated by an analyst or advisor, based on assumptions of future activity. Investors use it to assess the potential investment risk and return.Learn more
A tax transparent fund is a fund structure that allows investors to be taxed on an individual basis as if they directly owned a share of the underlying assets, rather than being taxed at the fund level.Learn more
The theoretical ex-rights price is the calculated price at which a stock should theoretically trade after a new rights offering. It is important for investors during rights offerings to understand dilution effects.Learn more
A ticker is a unique series of letters assigned to a security for trading purposes. It represents a specific stock or other security listed on an exchange.Learn more
In finance, top-ups usually refer to additional investments or contributions made into an existing investment or fund to increase the total capital or maintain the proportionate ownership.Learn more
Trade involves the action of buying, selling, or exchanging goods or services between people, firms, or countries.Learn more
The trade-off model of capital structure is a financial theory that firms seek to balance the benefits of additional debt against the potential costs of financial distress.Learn more
A trader is an individual or entity engaged in the buying and selling of financial assets in any financial market, either for themselves, or on behalf of a financial company.Learn more
Trading capital refers to the amount of money allocated to buying and selling various securities. It represents the total assets available for conducting trades and managing investments.Learn more
The trading floor is the area of a stock exchange where traders and brokers buy and sell securities. The term is synonymous with the hectic, bustling environment typical of stock exchanges.Learn more
A trading turret is a specialised telecommunication system for financial traders on trading desks. It allows for rapid communication with brokers, clients, and financial exchanges.Learn more
TradingView is a charting platform that offers market-analysis software to help you make informed trading decisions. It is also the most prominent trader and investor social network on the web with 50+ million users.Learn more
Trailing stops are a type of stop order that moves with the market price. They are set at a percentage or a dollar amount below the market price for a long position and lock in profit while protecting against significant losses.Learn more
Transferable securities are investment assets such as shares or debt securities that can be transferred from one party to another without the need for a new contract between the issuer and the investor.Learn more
A tri-party agreement is a business agreement between three separate parties. In the finance industry, these can often involve transactions involving collateral or intermediary services.Learn more
Triangular arbitrage is the process of converting one currency to another, to a third currency, and finally back to the original currency in a short amount of time to exploit differences in rates for a profit.Learn more
The TSX 60 Index is a stock market index of the 60 largest companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, representing leading companies in various industries of the Canadian economy.Learn more