Last twelve months, often abbreviated as LTM, refers to the time period of the previous 12 months in financial reporting and analysis, used for assessing a company's performance without waiting for year-end figures.Learn more
Layering is a technique used by security traders during high-frequency trading, in which they attempt to manipulate the price of a stock ahead of them executing a certain transaction.Learn more
Legal risk involves the risk of financial or reputational loss that can result from regulatory actions, legal proceedings, or the inability to enforce contracts or resolve contractual ambiguities.Learn more
Leverage in finance refers to the use of borrowed money to increase the potential return of an investment. It can amplify both gains and losses.Learn more
The leverage ratio meaning is defined as a financial measurement that looks at a company's total debt relative to its financial assets, indicating how much of the company is financed by debt as opposed to owned capital.Learn more
In financial accounting, a liability is something a person or company owes, typically a sum of money. Liabilities are settled over time through the transfer of economic benefits including money, goods, or services.Learn more
Like-for-like (LFL) is a term used to describe a comparison of data that accounts for the impact of expansion, disposals or other structural changes within a company, so that a true, comparable year-over-year assessment can be made.Learn more
Limits to arbitrage are factors that prevent traders from acting on and thereby eliminating pricing inefficiencies in markets. These can include transaction costs, risk, and regulatory constraints.Learn more
Liquidity refers to the ease with which an asset or security can be converted into ready cash without affecting its market price.Learn more
Companies paying scrip dividends issue additional shares to shareholders instead of paying cash dividends, allowing businesses to preserve cash while still rewarding investors.Learn more
The London Stock Exchange Group is a global financial markets infrastructure business. It operates a range of international equity, bond, and derivatives markets, including the London Stock Exchange.Learn more
A long position in finance refers to the purchase of a stock, commodity, or currency with the expectation that it will rise in value. Investors who hold long positions benefit from price increases.Learn more
Low-risk investments are those that offer lower potential returns but also lower levels of risk, suitable for conservative investors. Examples include government bonds and stable value funds.Learn more