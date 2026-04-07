An online auction is a virtual auction held over the internet. Participants bid for goods or services online, and the highest bid at the end of the auction wins, similar to traditional auctions but conducted digitally.Learn more
An open position in finance represents an active trade that has not been closed. For example, owning shares of a stock or a buy/sell position in forex that remains open until it is sold or closed out.Learn more
An option is a financial derivative that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a specified price on or before a certain date.Learn more
In financial markets, an order is an instruction to buy or sell a security or other financial instrument. Orders can specify conditions such as price and quantity, and are executed via a brokerage or an exchange.Learn more
Output is the total amount of goods or services produced by a company, industry, or economy within a specific period, often used as a measure of production and economic activity.Learn more
Over the counter refers to trading undertaken directly between two parties without the supervision of an exchange, commonly used for instruments that are not listed on formal exchanges.Learn more
Overtrading occurs when a broker excessively buys and sell securities to generate commissions, leading to high transaction costs. Undertrading results from insufficient trading activity, which may result in missed opportunities.Learn more
In finance, overnight refers to trades, positions, or transactions that are held for a single night, often in the context of markets or agreements where positions are closed and reopened the next day.Learn more
Overnight funding adjustment is the interest payment that applies if one holds a trading position open overnight. The interest is based on the size of your exposure to the market and is calculated daily.Learn more