Valuation risk pertains to the potential for a difference between the estimated value of an asset and the price eventually received upon its sale or the realisation of its value.Learn more
The variance inflation factor is a measure of the amount of multicollinearity in regression analysis, providing an index that measures how much the variance of an estimated regression coefficient increases because of collinearity.Learn more
Venture capital is financing that investors provide to startup companies and small businesses that are believed to have long-term growth potential.Learn more
Volatility refers to the degree of variation of a trading price series over time, typically measured by the standard deviation of logarithmic returns. High volatility means that a security’s price can change dramatically over a short period in either direction.Learn more
Volatility risk is the risk of change in value of a financial derivative based on the volatility of the underlying asset’s market prices. This risk can impact investment portfolios, particularly those that include complex securities like options and futures.Learn more
VWAP, or volume weighted average price, is a trading benchmark used particularly in pension plans, calculated by adding up the dollars traded for every transaction (price multiplied by number of shares traded) and then dividing by the total shares traded for the day.Learn more