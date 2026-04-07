The Hang Seng Index is a major stock market index which tracks the performance of around 50 largest companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.Learn more
In economic policy, 'hawks' are those who prefer higher interest rates to keep inflation in check, while 'doves' are those who support lower interest rates to foster employment and economic growth.Learn more
Hedging involves taking a trading or investment position intended to offset potential losses or gains that may be incurred by a companion investment. It typically uses derivatives to mitigate the risk of adverse price movements in an asset.Learn more
A hedge fund is a limited partnership of private investors, whose money is managed by professional fund managers who engage in active investing strategies.Learn more
A hedging strategy includes various financial instruments or market strategies used to offset potential losses or gains. This can involve options, futures, equity, or commodity derivatives.Learn more
Historical returns are the past financial performance of an investment or asset, providing investors with data to assess average returns, volatility, and potential future performance.Learn more