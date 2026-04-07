The KOSPI is South Korea’s main stock market benchmark, representing all common stocks traded on the Korea Exchange’s primary board. It is weighted by market capitalisation and is often compared to the US S&P 500, making it a key gauge of South Korea’s economic performance. A rising KOSPI typically reflects stronger corporate earnings and positive investor sentiment, while a falling index may indicate weaker market conditions.Learn more
The KSE 100 Index is a stock index representing 100 of the largest companies by market capitalisation on the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan, used as a benchmark to measure the performance of the Pakistani equity market.Learn more
The Kyoto Protocol is an international treaty that commits state parties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, based on the premise that global warming exists and human-made CO2 emissions have caused it.Learn more