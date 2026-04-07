An e-wallet, or digital wallet, is an electronic device or online service that allows individuals to make electronic transactions. This can include purchasing items online with a computer or using a smartphone to purchase something at a store.Learn more
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, also known as EBITDA, is a widely-used earnings metric that assesses a company’s operating performance by excluding non-operating costs like interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation from net income.Learn more
The earnings response coefficient (ERC) measures how much a company's stock price responds to unexpected earnings announcements, indicating the degree to which earnings information is reflected in the company's stock price.Learn more
Earnings before interest and taxes, or IBID describes a post-tax measure of a company's operating performance. You can work out a company's EBID from its income statement.Learn more
EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, is a common metric for earnings relating to a company’s operating performance. It excludes non-operating costs such as interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation from net income.Learn more
Economics is a discipline that studies how people and societies choose to allocate scarce resources, incorporating how goods and services are produced, distributed and consumed, as well as the supply and demand forces that dictate their price patterns.Learn more
Electronic trading uses computer technology to bring buyers and sellers together in financial markets, rather than trading via human negotiation. It allows for faster, more efficient, and often more cost-effective trading.Learn more
An endowment fund is a financial asset, typically established by a foundation, non-profit, or educational institution, where funds are invested to generate earnings. The earnings are used for specific purposes as per the fund’s guidelines.Learn more
Equity, in reference to the ownership of an asset, refers to the amount of money the owner of an asset would have after it was sold and any debts associated with it were paid off.Learn more
Equity risk is the risk inherent in investing cash in a company's stock, as opposed to investments considered lower risk, such as government bonds.Learn more
An equity stake refers to a shareholder's ownership in a business, which is often expressed as a percentage. Those holding an equity stake often have a say in how a company is run and, in some cases, even vote on important matters such as electing board members or making major business decisions.Learn more
The concept of equity in finance refers to the ownership value in a firm, represented by the shares issued by the company. It is the amount that shareholders would receive after debts are paid off if the company's assets were liquidated.Learn more
An ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a type of tradeable security that comprises a basket of assets, such as commodities or shares, and is a way of taking a position and gaining exposure on a wider range of markets in one transaction.Learn more
Exchange-traded products (ETPs) are securities that trade on public stock exchanges in the same way as ordinary shares. They track an underlying asset or index – such as equities, commodities, currencies or bonds – and derive their price from the value of that underlying. ETPs encompass a broad range of instruments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs), and exchange-traded commodities (ETCs).Learn more
Expected return refers to the anticipated return on an investment or trade based on the historical rates of return. The expected return is calculated by multiplying the potential outcomes of profit or loss with the probability of these events occurring and then totalling the results.Learn more
Understand extended hours trading, how it differs from regular sessions, its benefits, risks, and strategies for trading outside normal market hours.Learn more
External financing is the process of raising capital through selling shares, bonds, or other instruments, outside of the business's internal operations.Learn more