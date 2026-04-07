The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global electronic marketplace for buying and selling securities, as well as the benchmark index for US technology stocks. It is known for its large number of tech stocks.Learn more
Net capital outflow refers to the net flow of funds being invested abroad by a country over a certain period of time, including investments in foreign stocks, bonds, and other financial assets.Learn more
Net operating assets (NOA) are the assets required for a business to operate, minus the liabilities that are related to operations. It is calculated as operating assets minus operating liabilities, and provides insight into the operating efficiency and investment needed to run the business.Learn more
Net profit, also known as net income, is the total earnings of a company after all expenses and taxes have been deducted from revenue. It is a key indicator of a company's financial health and profitability.Learn more
The Nifty 50 is a stock market index representing the 50 most significant stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, measured by market capitalisation and liquidity. It is a benchmark index for India’s equity market performance.Learn more
A crypto node is a computer on a cryptocurrency network that upholds the network's protocol and participates in its operation, either by relaying transactions, validation, or hosting a copy of the blockchain.Learn more
Nominal vs real GDP is a key concept in financial terms. Nominal GDP denotes the market value of all goods and services produced in a country in a given period, measured using current prices. Meanwhile, real GDP adjusts nominal GDP for inflation to reflect changes in real output. It provides a more accurate depiction of an economy's size and how it's growing over time.Learn more
Nominal yield is the interest or dividends received from a security based on the face value of the security. It does not account for inflation or the price paid for the security, providing a basic measure of return.Learn more
Non-operating income is revenue or expense considered unrelated to the core operations of a business, such as investment gains, losses from foreign exchange, or sales of assets.Learn more
An NPL is a debt you failed to pay back. This may mean that both the principal and interest remain unpaid. The loan is ‘non-performing’ because it is not earning money for the bank. It has stopped yielding returns.Learn more
In a non renounceable rights issue, shareholders are given the right to purchase additional shares at a discounted price, but unlike renounceable rights, these cannot be sold or transferred to others.Learn more