A D credit rating indicates a company or government has defaulted on its financial obligations, representing the highest level of credit risk to lenders and investors.Learn more
The DAX Index, traded on Capital.com as the Germany 40, is a stock market index consisting of the 40 major German blue chip companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is a key indicator of the health of the German stock market and economy.Learn more
A day order is an instruction to buy or sell a security that automatically expires if not executed by the end of the trading day.Learn more
In financial markets, a dealer is an entity that buys and sells securities for their own account, acting as a principal in transactions rather than as an agent for a client.Learn more
The debtor collection period, often calculated as days sales outstanding, measures the average number of days it takes a company to collect payment after a sale has been made.Learn more
A deep discount bond is sold at a significant discount from its face value, often with a low interest rate, with the bulk of the profit made at maturity when the bond pays out at its full face value.Learn more
A del credere agency is an agent who guarantees to the seller that the buyer will pay their obligations; the agent charges a commission for this guarantee.Learn more
Devaluation is monetary policy tool used by governments to reduce the value of a country's currency in relation to another currency, group of currencies or standard. Governments can use this when their country has a fixed exchange rate or a semi-fixed exchange rate. They do this to improve their trading position in the world.Learn more
Delta is a ratio that shows how much the price of a derivative is likely to move based on the price change of an underlying asset.Learn more
Delta neutral refers to a multiple position portfolio strategy which consists of offsetting positive and negative deltas so that the total deltas of the assets in question make up zero. A portfolio which is delta neutral balances the movements in the market up to a certain range, to make the net change of the position zero.Learn more
Deposit margin refers to the initial margin or collateral required to enter into a trading position or financial agreement to cover credit risk.Learn more
A derivative is a financial contract related to an asset or simply its price. The contract itself has no inherent value. Its value comes from the underlying asset. The word ‘derivative’ means it ‘derives’ its value. The underlying asset can be anything – stock, bond, currency pair or commodity. The worth of the contract is tied to the performance of the asset.Learn more
Digital assets include digital data such as multimedia content, digital documents, rights to use digital services, and digital currencies, including cryptocurrencies. They can be owned, bought, sold, and transferred digitally.Learn more
Devaluation is monetary policy tool used by governments to reduce the value of a country's currency in relation to another currency, group of currencies or standard. Governments can use this when their country has a fixed exchange rate or a semi-fixed exchange rate. They do this to improve their trading position in the world.Learn more
In finance, a discount house is a financial company that is engaged in discounting, trading and negotiating bills of exchange or promissory notes. They act as money lenders, or as intermediaries between commercial borrowers and lenders.Learn more
The displaced moving average, or DMA, is defined as a simple moving average that can be adjusted to fit a line of trend. It is a technical analysis indicator that could help traders in forecasting price trends.Learn more
Portfolio diversification refers to the spreading of risk across various types of assets in a trading or investment portfolio. For example, if a trader holds a large amount of 'risk on' assets such as growth stocks, they may want to diversify with traditionally safer assets such as gold.Learn more
A dividend is a payment by a company to its shareholders. When a company generates a profit and accumulates retained earnings, those earnings can be either reinvested in the business or paid out to shareholders as a dividend.Learn more
A dividend future is a forward contract traded on an exchange. It allows investors to take a long or short position on the amount of dividends paid by a company to its shareholders for a specific maturity date in the future.Learn more
A dividend rights issue is when a public company sells new shares in return for cash. Shares are usually offered at a discount price within a set time frame to encourage existing shareholders to take up the rights. They have first refusal for the shares.Learn more
Dividend stripping describes a short-term trading strategy and happens when someone buy's a stock shortly before a dividend has been declared, with the intention of selling it immediately after the dividend is paid.Learn more
Domestic market refers to the supply and demand of goods and services within one country. Firms that operate in a domestic market are based in the country in question and sell their goods or services to its own citizens.Learn more
The Dow 30 is another term for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, referring to the 30 large publicly-owned companies that influence the American economic landscape, and can be traded via our US Wall Street 30 market.Learn more
The Dow Jones refers to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. It can be traded with Capital.com via our US Wall Street 30 market.Learn more