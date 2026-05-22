The vortex indicator compares upward and downward directional movement to help traders assess whether momentum is shifting, strengthening or losing direction.

Takeaways The vortex indicator uses two lines, VI+ and VI–, to measure competing directional momentum over a set lookback period.

When VI+ crosses above VI–, upward momentum is dominant; when VI– crosses above VI+, downward momentum takes control.

The standard setting is 14 periods, balancing signal frequency and reliability across most markets and timeframes.

The gap between VI+ and VI– indicates trend strength – a wide separation signals a clear trend, while a tight gap suggests indecision.

The vortex indicator is unreliable in sideways markets and works best when confirmed by a trend-strength tool such as ADX.

It is a trend identification tool, not an overbought/oversold measure – do not interpret absolute VI values as extremes.

What is the vortex indicator?

The vortex indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps identify the start and direction of new trends using two oscillating lines: VI+ (positive vortex) and VI– (negative vortex). Each line measures a different type of directional price movement over a set lookback period. The relationship between the two lines – specifically which one is higher and when they cross – provides the indicator’s trading signals. When VI+ is above VI–, upward directional momentum is dominant. When VI– is above VI+, downward momentum is dominant.

The indicator was developed by Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman and introduced in the January 2010 issue of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities. It draws on the natural concept of vortex movement, in which spiralling energy alternates between positive and negative forces. Applied to price action, the indicator attempts to isolate the competing pressures of upward and downward directional movement, making potential trend changes easier to identify through line crossovers. Unlike many momentum oscillators, the vortex indicator does not oscillate around a zero line. Both VI+ and VI– are always positive values, and their significance comes from their position relative to each other rather than to a fixed threshold (Investopedia, 2024, StockCharts.com, accessed 22 July 2026).

The vortex indicator is a trend identification tool, not an overbought/oversold tool. It is designed to detect when a new trend has begun, rather than to signal when a trend is exhausted. Using it to identify oversold or overbought conditions – as one might use RSI or stochastic – is a misapplication of the indicator. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How is the vortex indicator calculated?

The vortex indicator uses three components for each period: True Range, Positive Vortex Movement (VM+) and Negative Vortex Movement (VM–). These are summed over the lookback period and then divided to produce the VI+ and VI– lines.

Vortex indicator calculation table

Step Formula What it shows 1. True Range TR = max(High, Previous Close) – min(Low, Previous Close) Captures the full price range, including gaps. 2. Positive Vortex Movement VM+ = |Current High – Previous Low| Measures upward directional movement. 3. Negative Vortex Movement VM– = |Current Low – Previous High| Measures downward directional movement. 4. VI+ VI+(n) = Sum of VM+ over n periods / Sum of TR over n periods Shows upward movement relative to total range. 5. VI– VI–(n) = Sum of VM– over n periods / Sum of TR over n periods Shows downward movement relative to total range.

Source: Finance Strategists, accessed 22 July 2026.

Step 1: Calculate True Range True Range (TR) = max(High, Previous Close) – min(Low, Previous Close)

Step 2: Calculate Vortex Movements VM+ = |Current High – Previous Low| VM– = |Current Low – Previous High|

Step 3: Sum over n periods and calculate VI+ and VI– VI+(n) = Sum of VM+ over n periods / Sum of TR over n periods VI–(n) = Sum of VM– over n periods / Sum of TR over n periods

Worked example

Suppose in the current session:

Price point Value Current high 4,550 Current low 4,420 Current close 4,530 Previous high 4,500 Previous low 4,380 Previous close 4,460

The calculations would be:

Component Calculation Result TR max(4,550, 4,460) – min(4,420, 4,460) 130 VM+ |4,550 – 4,380| 170 VM– |4,420 – 4,500| 80

In practice, a 14-period VI+ would use the sum of VM+ over bars 1–14 divided by the sum of TR over the same 14 bars. In this single-session example, VM+ is larger than VM–, which means this session’s upward reach relative to the prior low is dominant. If this pattern persisted across 14 sessions, VI+ would likely sit above VI–.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How the vortex indicator works in trading

The vortex indicator communicates through the relationship between the two lines. The absolute values of VI+ and VI– matter less than which line is on top and how wide the gap is between them.

VI+ vs VI– relationship

When VI+ is above VI–, the sum of upward directional movement (VM+) is outpacing downward directional movement (VM–) relative to the True Range over the lookback period. This indicates that upward momentum is dominant.

When VI– is above VI+, the reverse is true: downward movement is dominant.

The gap between the two lines reflects the strength of the prevailing directional force. A wide gap – with one line clearly above the other – suggests a more established trend. A tight gap suggests indecision or a possible trend change.

Crossovers

A VI+ crossover above VI– can be interpreted as a bullish signal. It suggests that upward momentum may be strengthening relative to downward momentum and could point to the start of an uptrend or a trend reversal from bearish to bullish.

A VI– crossover above VI+ can be interpreted as a bearish signal, suggesting downward momentum may be strengthening relative to upward momentum. Crossovers in trending markets may be considered continuation or re-entry signals. Crossovers after extended periods of narrow line separation may also be watched for signs that a new trend could be starting.

Line separation as a trend strength measure

Some traders use the distance between VI+ and VI– in a similar way to ADX for assessing trend strength. A widening gap between the two lines – regardless of which is on top – may suggest an accelerating trend. A narrowing gap suggests momentum is weakening and a potential trend change may be approaching.

This does not indicate whether the trend is bullish or bearish. Direction comes from which line is higher. Line separation only provides context on the strength of the existing directional bias.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Common vortex indicator settings for different trading styles

Selecting the right period for the vortex indicator involves trading off signal speed against reliability. The most suitable setting depends on the trading horizon, instrument and market conditions.

Trading style Common setting Main benefit Main limitation Short-term trading 9–11 periods Faster response to near-term momentum shifts. More unreliable crossovers in choppy markets. Standard use 14 periods Balances responsiveness and smoothing. Can still lag fast reversals. Medium-term trading 21–25 periods Smoother signals and fewer crossovers. Later entries and exits. Weekly analysis 14 periods on weekly charts Helps assess longer-term directional momentum. Less useful for active trade timing.

Potential short-term settings: 9–11 periods

A 9–11-period vortex produces more frequent crossovers, making it more responsive to near-term momentum shifts. This suits intraday or short-term swing trading approaches where entry timing matters more than smoothing.

The trade-off is a higher likelihood of unreliable crossovers, particularly in choppy, sideways market conditions where the two lines oscillate close together without sustained separation.

Potential standard setting: 14 periods

The 14-period setting is the most widely used and is the default on many charting platforms. It represents approximately two and a half to three calendar weeks of trading days on a daily chart.

The 14-period vortex balances responsiveness with signal reliability, producing fewer but often cleaner crossovers than shorter settings. Most published research and trading guides referencing the vortex indicator use the 14-period setting.

Potential medium-term settings: 21–25 periods

Extending the period to 21 or 25 produces a smoother, slower-moving vortex. Crossovers are less frequent and tend to represent more meaningful structural shifts in directional momentum.

This setting suits position traders who accept delayed entries in exchange for more confirmation that a new trend has started to establish itself. Very fast, one-session trend changes are less likely to register as crossovers at these settings.

Weekly charts

The vortex indicator can also be applied to weekly charts using the same 14-period setting. On weekly charts, each crossover represents a shift in directional momentum over approximately 14 weeks, making these signals more relevant for longer-term trend analysis than active trade timing.

Some traders use weekly vortex crossovers to filter daily entries. For example, they may only act on daily bullish crossovers when the weekly VI+ is above VI–.

No single vortex period setting is universally optimal. Shorter periods may suit faster-moving instruments and shorter trading horizons; longer periods may suit instruments with slower, more sustained trends. Testing settings on a demo account before applying them to live markets is advisable.

Core vortex indicator trading strategies

The vortex indicator supports several practical approaches, from direct crossover entries to trend-filtered and momentum-confirmation setups.

Crossover entry strategy

The most direct application of the vortex indicator is entering trades on line crossovers. A buy signal occurs when VI+ crosses above VI–. A sell signal occurs when VI– crosses above VI+ (Investopedia, 2024).

Entry is usually taken at the close of the crossover bar or at the open of the following bar. The stop-loss for a buy entry is typically placed at the most recent swing low; for a sell entry, at the most recent swing high. The position is held until the opposite crossover occurs.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Like all momentum-based tools, the vortex indicator can generate misleading signals. It works best as part of a broader trading approach rather than as the sole basis for a decision.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Crossover with trend filter

Crossover signals may be more useful when they align with the broader trend direction. Applying a 200-day moving average as a filter – only taking bullish VI+ crossovers when price is above the 200-day, and only bearish VI– crossovers when price is below it – can reduce the number of counter-trend signals that occur in trending markets.

This filtered approach sacrifices some trades but may lower the frequency of entering against strong directional flows.

Vortex crossover signals benefit from confirmation, since the indicator can produce false moves in trending markets where a filter has not been applied (Corporate Finance Institute, 2020).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Wide separation momentum strategy

When VI+ is substantially above VI–, or vice versa, the existing trend is considered strong. Rather than waiting for a crossover, some traders use a period of VI+ above 1.20, or an instrument-specific threshold above 1, as confirmation that momentum is strong enough to continue holding an existing position or consider adding to it.

Conversely, a significant narrowing of the gap – where the two lines move closer together – may serve as a warning to tighten stops or reduce position size ahead of a potential reversal.

The wide separation approach, like any single-indicator reading, is not infallible. A narrowing gap does not guarantee reversal, and signals should be weighed alongside broader market context (TrendSpider, accessed 22 July 2026).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Vortex with ADX confirmation

The vortex indicator pairs well with the Average Directional Index (ADX). The ADX measures trend strength on a 0–100 scale but does not indicate trend direction. The vortex indicator indicates direction but does not provide a direct strength measure in the same standardised format.

Combining the two – acting on vortex crossovers only when the ADX is above 25, which may indicate a trending environment – can help filter signals generated in flat, non-trending markets where the vortex frequently produces false crossovers. When the ADX is below 20, crossover signals from the vortex should be treated with more caution regardless of direction.

The ADX-filtered approach reduces but does not eliminate false signals. No indicator combination removes uncertainty from market decisions, and position sizing and stop placement remain essential (Investopedia, 2024).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Combining the vortex indicator with other indicators

The vortex indicator can provide directional context, but it becomes more useful when traders compare its signals with other tools. Each indicator adds a different layer of information, from trend direction to volatility or overbought/oversold context (TrendSpider, accessed 22 July 2026)..

Indicator What it adds How it can complement the vortex indicator Moving averages Trend context Helps assess whether a vortex crossover aligns with the broader trend. MACD Momentum confirmation Allows traders to compare two momentum-based signals. RSI Overbought/oversold context Adds information the vortex indicator does not provide. Bollinger Bands® Volatility and price extremes Helps assess whether a crossover occurs near a statistical price extreme.

Moving averages Moving averages provide the trend context that makes vortex crossovers more or less meaningful. A VI+ crossover above VI– in a market where price is trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages may provide stronger trend context than the same crossover in a market that has been declining for several months and is trading below both averages. Moving averages can also provide reference levels for stop-losses and targets to accompany vortex-based entries (TrendSpider, accessed 22 July 2026)..

MACD MACD tracks the relationship between two exponential moving averages and produces a signal line crossover that is conceptually similar to the vortex crossover. When both MACD and the vortex indicator generate bullish signals simultaneously – MACD crosses above its signal line while VI+ crosses above VI– – the convergence of two independent momentum signals may support the case for the trade. Divergence between the two indicators, such as MACD bearish while the vortex is bullish, suggests the signals should be treated with more caution (Fidelity, accessed 22 July 2026).

RSI RSI provides the overbought/oversold context that the vortex indicator does not. A bullish vortex crossover in oversold RSI territory, typically below 30, combines a directional momentum signal with evidence that price has been statistically overextended to the downside. A bearish vortex crossover with RSI above 70 combines the direction signal with evidence of overbought conditions. This combination allows traders to assess both momentum direction through the vortex indicator and momentum extremes through RSI (Investopedia, 14 July 2026).

Bollinger Bands® Bollinger Bands® define a volatility envelope around price. When a vortex crossover occurs and price is simultaneously near or outside a Bollinger Band, the combination signals both a directional momentum shift and a statistical price extreme. A bullish vortex crossover with price at or near the lower Bollinger Band may suggest that downward momentum is easing and that price is at a statistically unusual low relative to its recent range. Conversely, a bearish vortex crossover near the upper Bollinger Band can indicate that upward momentum may have weakened at a statistically elevated price level (Charles Schwab, 2025).

The vortex indicator is most useful when its signals are cross-referenced against a second tool. Used in isolation, crossovers can mislead. Paired with a confirming indicator, they can provide a more rounded basis for decision-making.

Advanced vortex indicator techniques

More experienced traders can extend the vortex indicator beyond basic crossover signals using multi-timeframe alignment, proximity filters and instrument selection.

Multi-timeframe vortex alignment

Applying the vortex indicator on two timeframes simultaneously – for example, weekly and daily charts – allows traders to check whether directional momentum on a shorter timeframe aligns with the longer-term trend. A daily VI+ crossover above VI– carries more weight if the weekly chart also shows VI+ above VI– on a sustained basis. A daily crossover that occurs against a weekly bearish vortex, where VI– is above VI+, is a counter-trend signal and should be treated with more caution.

Crossover proximity filter

Not all crossovers occur with the same separation context. A crossover that occurs when the two lines are tightly bunched together, and have been close for several sessions, represents a more ambiguous signal than one that follows a period where VI– or VI+ has been clearly dominant. Some traders filter crossovers by requiring a minimum separation between the lines for a specified number of bars before the crossover. This helps ensure the signal represents a genuine shift in dominance rather than random line oscillation (Investopedia, 22 May 2026).

Vortex on instruments with trend characteristics

The vortex indicator tends to work better on instruments with clear trending characteristics and less well in range-bound, low-volatility environments. Equity indices during sustained bull or bear markets, commodity markets during supply-demand-driven trending phases, and individual stocks during earnings-driven directional moves may produce more reliable vortex signals than instruments in sustained consolidation ranges. Before applying the vortex indicator, it can help to assess whether the instrument and current market environment are suited to trend-following strategies (Investopedia, 22 May 2026).

Common mistakes when trading with the vortex indicator

Avoiding the most frequent misuses of the vortex indicator can improve how traders interpret its signals in practice.

Acting on every crossover in sideways markets . When markets are range-bound, VI+ and VI– can cross often without a clear trend forming. These signals can reverse quickly, so traders may treat them with lower confidence when price is moving sideways or ADX is below 20-25.

. When markets are range-bound, VI+ and VI– can cross often without a clear trend forming. These signals can reverse quickly, so traders may treat them with lower confidence when price is moving sideways or ADX is below 20-25. Treating VI+ and VI– as overbought or oversold signals . Unlike the RSI, the vortex indicator isn’t capped between 0 and 100. A VI+ reading of 1.30 doesn’t automatically mean a market is overbought. It shows directional strength relative to True Range, not a likely reversal point.

. Unlike the RSI, the vortex indicator isn’t capped between 0 and 100. A VI+ reading of 1.30 doesn’t automatically mean a market is overbought. It shows directional strength relative to True Range, not a likely reversal point. Ignoring the gap between the lines . A crossover carries less weight when VI+ and VI– are close together. For example, VI+ at 1.05 and VI– at 1.02 may suggest a weak signal, while wider separation may point to stronger directional movement.

. A crossover carries less weight when VI+ and VI– are close together. For example, VI+ at 1.05 and VI– at 1.02 may suggest a weak signal, while wider separation may point to stronger directional movement. Using the vortex indicator on its own. The vortex indicator can produce false signals in normal market conditions. It’s often more useful as a direction filter, alongside chart structure, support and resistance, or another confirming indicator.

Source: Investopedia, 22 May 2026.

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