An upside tasuki gap can help traders understand a short pause within an uptrend. Like any candlestick pattern, it works best when viewed alongside the wider chart, market conditions and other technical tools.

Takeaways The upside tasuki gap is a three-candle pattern that forms within an existing uptrend.

It includes a gap up between the first two bullish candles.

The third candle is bearish, but it does not fully close the gap.

Some traders interpret the unfilled gap as a sign that buyers may still have influence, though this is not guaranteed.

It is usually described as a bullish continuation pattern rather than a reversal pattern.

The downside tasuki gap is its bearish mirror image, appearing within a downtrend.

Many traders look for confirmation before drawing conclusions from it.

What is the upside tasuki gap?

The upside tasuki gap is a three-candle candlestick pattern that can appear during an uptrend. It shows:

An initial move higher.

A second bullish candle that gaps up.

A third bearish candle that moves back into the gap but does not fully close it.

The name comes from the Japanese word 'tasuki', a sash used to tie back sleeves. In charting, it reflects the way the third candle moves back across the gap left by the first two candles.

The pattern’s main feature is the gap between the first and second candles. A third candle then moves lower into that gap but does not fully close it. This means its close remains above the first candle’s high.

Some traders read this as a sign that sellers have not fully taken control. However, the pattern should not be treated as a prediction. It is usually only relevant when it appears inside an existing uptrend, and the wider chart matters as much as the three candles themselves.

At a glance:

Feature What to look for Pattern type Bullish continuation pattern Market context Existing uptrend Number of candles Three Key feature A gap between the first and second candles Third candle Bearish, but does not fully close the gap Common use To assess whether an uptrend may still be intact Main risk The gap may close later, weakening the setup

How do you identify the upside tasuki gap on a chart?

Before looking for the candle sequence, traders usually check whether price is already moving higher. Without an existing uptrend, the continuation reading becomes weaker.

Use this checklist:

Check the trend. Price should already be rising before the pattern appears. Look for the first bullish candle. This candle supports the existing uptrend. Find the second bullish candle. It should open above the high of the first candle, leaving a visible gap, and then close higher. Check the third candle. This candle is bearish and moves back into the gap. Confirm that the gap remains open. The third candle should close above the first candle’s high.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

A common point of confusion is the third candle. If it closes the gap completely, the structure is no longer an upside tasuki gap. Some traders may still review the wider chart, but the pattern itself has lost its defining feature.

Is the upside tasuki gap bullish or bearish?

The upside tasuki gap is usually classed as a bullish continuation pattern. In simple terms:

The first candle supports the existing uptrend.

The second candle gaps higher.

The third candle pulls back, but not enough to close the gap.

Some traders may read this as a sign that buyers still have influence. That reading depends on the wider chart, though. A pattern forming in a strong uptrend may be viewed differently from one forming near resistance, during low volume or after a long, stretched move higher.

The downside tasuki gap is the opposite version. It appears in a downtrend, gaps lower on the second candle, and then has a third bullish candle that does not close the gap. In that case, some traders may view the unfilled gap as a sign that sellers still have influence.

No candlestick pattern can predict future price moves on its own. The upside tasuki gap may suggest that an uptrend is still in place, but markets can move against any pattern.

How traders use the upside tasuki gap

Traders who study the upside tasuki gap often treat it as one part of a wider process, rather than a signal to act on by itself. The steps below explain how the pattern is commonly approached for educational purposes. They are not a recommendation to enter or exit any position.

Step 1. Confirm the trend and pattern Check that a clear uptrend is in place, such as higher highs and higher lows, price above a chosen moving average, or the pattern forming near a key level. Some traders wait for the next candle to close above the second candle’s close.

Check that a clear uptrend is in place, such as higher highs and higher lows, price above a chosen moving average, or the pattern forming near a key level. Some traders wait for the next candle to close above the second candle’s close. Step 2. Review possible entries Some traders look for a close above the second candle’s high, a buy-stop order above that level, or another tool, such as momentum, for extra context. More confirmation may reduce false readings, but can mean entering later.

Some traders look for a close above the second candle’s high, a buy-stop order above that level, or another tool, such as momentum, for extra context. More confirmation may reduce false readings, but can mean entering later. Step 3. Consider risk management Some traders use the third candle’s low, or the gap itself, as a stop reference. Stop placement should reflect a trader’s own risk plan. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Some traders use the third candle’s low, or the gap itself, as a stop reference. Stop placement should reflect a trader’s own risk plan. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Step 4. Define a target and monitorPotential targets may include previous swing highs, round numbers, resistance levels or a measured price projection. The pattern remains relevant only while the broader trend holds.

Continuation patterns don’t always play out as expected, and false readings are common in weak or thinly traded markets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What is a failed upside tasuki gap?

A failed upside tasuki gap is one where the expected continuation higher does not happen.

This may occur when:

A later candle closes the gap completely.

The price breaks below the low of the three-candle structure.

The wider uptrend loses momentum.

Market conditions change after the pattern forms.

In these cases, some traders may consider the setup weakened because the gap that defined the pattern has been erased.

Failure can happen for several reasons. The wider uptrend may already have been losing strength, or the gap may have reflected only short-term buying interest. This is why many traders use the pattern as context rather than as a stand-alone reason to act.

Common indicators used with the upside tasuki gap

A single candlestick pattern gives limited information, so traders often combine the upside tasuki gap with other tools. These can help add context, but they do not remove risk.

Relative strength index (RSI) The RSI measures the speed of recent price changes on a 0–100 scale. Common reference levels include: Above 70, often described as overbought.

Below 30, often described as oversold. Some traders use the RSI to check whether momentum supports the wider uptrend when a tasuki gap appears.

Moving averages A rising moving average can help traders assess whether price is still moving in an uptrend. If the tasuki gap forms while price remains above a selected moving average, some traders may see this as extra context.

Volume Volume can help show how much trading activity sits behind the move. Some traders may compare: Volume on the gap-up candle.

Volume on the pullback candle.

Average volume over recent sessions. A gap up on higher volume, followed by a pullback on lighter volume, may suggest that buying interest has not disappeared. If volume does not support the pattern, some traders may be more cautious.

Support and resistance Support and resistance levels can help traders see where price may pause or reverse. A tasuki gap forming just below a major resistance level may be viewed differently from one forming with fewer nearby barriers. This is why many traders check the pattern against the wider chart before drawing conclusions.

Upside tasuki gap vs downside tasuki gap

The upside and downside tasuki gaps work in similar ways, but in opposite directions.

The upside tasuki gap appears in an uptrend and is usually read as a bullish continuation pattern.

appears in an uptrend and is usually read as a bullish continuation pattern. The downside tasuki gap appears in a downtrend and is usually read as a bearish continuation pattern. In both cases, the main feature is a gap that the third candle does not fully close.

Feature Upside tasuki gap Downside tasuki gap Prevailing trend Uptrend Downtrend Bias Bullish continuation Bearish continuation First candle Bullish Bearish Second candle Bullish, gaps up Bearish, gaps down Third candle Bearish, moves into gap but does not close it Bullish, moves into gap but does not close it Common interpretation Buyers may still have influence Sellers may still have influence

The practical takeaway is simple: first identify the wider trend, then check whether the three candles fit the pattern. Confusing one version for the other usually comes from misreading the trend direction.

Upside tasuki gap chart examples

For a hypothetical example, imagine a continued rise in a major index such as the Germany 40.

The sequence might look like this:

A clear bullish candle forms during an uptrend. The next session opens above the previous high, creating a gap, and closes higher. The third session opens within or near the second candle’s range. Price moves lower into the gap but does not fully close it.

The remaining open gap is what some traders would look for in an upside tasuki gap.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

A second example might involve a commodity such as gold during a steady climb. The same three-candle sequence appears, but this time the gap is narrow and the pullback candle is small.

A smaller gap can be easier to close in the following session, so some traders consider the size and clarity of the gap when assessing the pattern.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Common mistakes when assessing the upside tasuki gap

Upside tasuki gap mistakes often come from applying the pattern too loosely. Here are a few to watch for:

Ignoring the prevailing trend The upside tasuki gap is a continuation pattern, so it usually only carries its bullish meaning inside an established uptrend. In sideways or falling markets, the reading is weaker.

Mistaking a closed gap for a valid pattern If the third candle closes the gap completely, the structure is no longer an upside tasuki gap. The open gap is the feature that defines the pattern. Once it disappears, the pattern no longer has the same meaning.

Treating the pattern as a stand-alone trigger The pattern is relatively rare and not dependable on its own. Traders often use it with other tools, such as momentum indicators, moving averages, volume or support and resistance.

Overlooking liquidity and gap quality Gaps can be less reliable in thinly traded markets. A clear gap on higher volume may carry more context than a narrow gap during low-volume trading.

The upside tasuki gap is one way to analyse price action within a broader trend, but it isn’t a standalone trading signal. This content is for educational purposes only and doesn’t constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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