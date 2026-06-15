A guide to TRIX: what it measures, how it filters market noise and how traders use zero-line readings, signal-line crossovers and divergence. The TRIX indicator is a momentum oscillator that measures the percentage rate of change of a triple-smoothed exponential moving average, with the aim of filtering market noise and highlighting sustained trends. This guide explains how TRIX works, how traders interpret its signals, and how it can be used alongside other forms of technical analysis.

TRIX applies EMA smoothing three times to filter out short-term noise and highlight sustained trend changes.

The indicator oscillates around zero; positive readings are bullish, negative readings are bearish.

The primary signal is the crossover between TRIX and its 9-period signal line.

The default setting is 14 periods for TRIX and 9 periods for the signal line on daily charts.

Triple smoothing makes TRIX more lag-prone than faster oscillators – entries tend to arrive after a move has begun.

TRIX works best in trending markets; ranging conditions generate frequent conflicting crossovers.

What is the TRIX indicator?

The TRIX indicator, or ‘Triple EXponential average’, is a momentum oscillator that measures the percentage rate of change of a triple-smoothed exponential moving average (EMA). Developed by Jack Hutson, an editor of Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine, and first published in 1983, TRIX applies EMA smoothing three times in succession to filter out minor price fluctuations and focus on more sustained trend changes. The result is an oscillator that reacts more slowly than single- or double-smoothed indicators. In some market conditions, this can help reduce false signals, although it also means signals may arrive later.

TRIX oscillates around a zero line. Positive readings indicate that the triple-smoothed EMA is rising, suggesting bullish momentum. Negative readings indicate that it is falling, suggesting bearish momentum. A signal line, typically a 9-period EMA of TRIX, is added to the indicator, and crossovers between TRIX and the signal line create the main trading signals.

Because TRIX uses triple smoothing, it is a lagging indicator. Entry signals arrive later than those from faster oscillators such as RSI or the stochastic. This lag may reduce false signals, but it can also mean entering after a significant part of the move has already happened.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How is the TRIX indicator calculated?

TRIX’s calculation method – three rounds of EMA smoothing followed by a rate-of-change measurement – gives it its noise-filtering properties and distinguishes it from simpler momentum oscillators.

The formula

TRIX is calculated in four steps using a chosen period. A common setting is 14 candles, although platform defaults vary.

Step 1

EMA1 = EMA(Close, period)

Step 2

EMA2 = EMA(EMA1, period)

Step 3

EMA3 = EMA(EMA2, period)

Step 4

TRIX = ((EMA3 − EMA3[prev]) / EMA3[prev]) × 100

The signal line is typically a 9-period EMA of TRIX:

Signal = EMA(TRIX, 9)

Worked example

Suppose a 14-period TRIX is being applied to a daily chart. After three rounds of EMA smoothing, EMA3 for today is 151.28 and EMA3 for yesterday was 151.15. TRIX = ((151.28 − 151.15) / 151.15) × 100 = 0.09. A positive reading indicates that the triple-smoothed average is rising, suggesting bullish momentum. If EMA3 falls to 151.22 the next day:

TRIX = ((151.22 − 151.28) / 151.28) × 100 = −0.04. This suggests that the smoothed trend has stalled and is marginally reversing.

What TRIX values mean

TRIX values are expressed as percentages. They are typically small numbers close to zero, often in the range of −1 to +1 for most instruments on daily charts. The absolute size of the reading is less important than its direction and relationship with the signal line. A positive reading above zero means the triple-smoothed trend is rising; a negative reading means it is falling. A move above zero signals that the long-term smoothed trend has turned bullish, while a move below zero signals that it has turned bearish.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How the TRIX indicator works in trading

TRIX provides two primary reference points: the zero line and the signal-line crossover. Each offers a different level of sensitivity and signal significance.

The zero line: trend bias confirmation

The zero line acts as TRIX’s main trend divider. When TRIX is above zero, the triple-smoothed EMA is rising, suggesting bullish overall momentum. When TRIX is below zero, the smoothed trend is declining, suggesting bearish momentum. Because the triple smoothing requires a sustained directional move to push TRIX above or below zero, a zero-line crossover tends to represent a more significant momentum shift than a signal-line crossover. Traders often use TRIX’s position relative to zero as a trend filter, taking long entries only when TRIX is above zero and short entries only when it is below zero.

Signal-line crossover: the entry trigger

The most actionable TRIX signal is the crossover with its signal line. A bullish crossover – TRIX rising above the signal line – indicates that shorter-term momentum is outpacing the longer-term smoothed trend. A bearish crossover – TRIX falling below the signal line – indicates that momentum is decelerating. Because the signal line is itself a 9-period EMA of TRIX, which is already triple-smoothed, false crossovers are generally less common than with faster oscillators. Filtering crossovers so that TRIX must be on the correct side of zero can reduce noise further. A bullish crossover below zero usually carries less weight than one above zero, as it works against the broader trend bias. Similarly, a bearish crossover above zero may need further confirmation before it is treated as a trend signal.

Histogram display

Some charting platforms display TRIX as a histogram, calculated as TRIX minus the signal line. This is similar to the MACD histogram. When the histogram candles are positive and expanding, momentum is accelerating. When they are positive but contracting, momentum is slowing while remaining bullish. When candles move from positive to negative, TRIX has crossed below the signal line, which is equivalent to a bearish crossover signal.

The histogram view can also make divergence between TRIX and price easier to identify visually.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TRIX indicator settings for different trading styles

TRIX’s period setting controls how much smoothing is applied. Shorter periods produce more responsive signals, while longer periods filter out more noise at the cost of added lag.

Setting Typical use Main benefit Main limitation 14-period TRIX with 9-period signal line Daily charts and swing trading Balances responsiveness and noise filtering Can still lag during fast moves 9–12 period TRIX Four-hour or daily charts Produces faster signals Increases the risk of false crossovers 18–21 period TRIX Weekly charts and position trading Filters more short-term noise Produces fewer, later signals

Standard 14-period TRIX

The 14-period setting with a 9-period signal line is a commonly used configuration for daily chart trading. It balances responsiveness with noise filtering: sensitive enough to identify medium-term trend shifts, but slow enough to avoid many short-term whipsaws. Platform defaults vary. TradingView, for example, may use a different default setting, so it is worth checking the configuration before applying the indicator. The 14-period TRIX may suit swing traders holding positions for several days to a few weeks.

Shorter period (9–12) for more responsive signals

Reducing the period to nine or 12 makes TRIX more responsive on four-hour or daily charts. This increases signal frequency, but it also increases the proportion of false crossovers. A shorter TRIX may be suitable for active swing traders who can manage more frequent entries and exits, particularly when signals are filtered by a zero-line requirement and confirmed by a complementary indicator such as RSI.

Longer period (18–21) for position trading and weekly charts

Extending the period to 18 or 21 produces a slower-moving TRIX that may suit position traders and weekly chart analysis. Crossovers at this setting are rare, but they can represent broader trend shifts that last for weeks or months. The trade-off is significant lag. By the time a 21-period TRIX crosses above zero on a weekly chart, a position trader may already have missed a large part of the initial move. Before applying a longer-period configuration to live markets, it is worth testing whether it produces signals at a frequency and conviction level suited to the specific instrument.

Core TRIX trading strategies

TRIX’s triple smoothing supports several trading approaches, from trend-following entries to noise-filtered momentum setups that suit different risk tolerances.

Signal-line crossover with zero-line filter : traders may look for long signals when TRIX is above zero and crosses above the signal line, or short signals when TRIX is below zero and crosses below the signal line. This can help filter weaker signals around the zero line.

: traders may look for long signals when TRIX is above zero and crosses above the signal line, or short signals when TRIX is below zero and crosses below the signal line. This can help filter weaker signals around the zero line. Zero-line crossover trend entry : a move above zero may suggest bullish momentum is building, while a move below zero may suggest bearish momentum. These signals are less frequent than signal-line crossovers, but may point to a broader trend shift.

: a move above zero may suggest bullish momentum is building, while a move below zero may suggest bearish momentum. These signals are less frequent than signal-line crossovers, but may point to a broader trend shift. TRIX divergence : if price makes a higher high while TRIX makes a lower high, upward momentum may be weakening. If price makes a lower low while TRIX makes a higher low, bearish momentum may be fading. Traders often wait for a signal-line crossover as confirmation.

: if price makes a higher high while TRIX makes a lower high, upward momentum may be weakening. If price makes a lower low while TRIX makes a higher low, bearish momentum may be fading. Traders often wait for a signal-line crossover as confirmation. TRIX as a trend filter : traders may use TRIX to define the broader momentum backdrop, then use faster indicators such as RSI or stochastic to time entries. For example, bullish signals may carry more weight when TRIX is positive and rising.

: traders may use TRIX to define the broader momentum backdrop, then use faster indicators such as RSI or stochastic to time entries. For example, bullish signals may carry more weight when TRIX is positive and rising. TRIX histogram re-entry: in a sustained trend, histogram candles may move towards zero during a pullback, then expand again in the trend direction. This may suggest momentum is resuming, provided TRIX remains on the trend side of zero.

TRIX can still produce false signals, especially in choppy or low-momentum markets. Traders often use price structure, risk-management tools, or other indicators for confirmation before entering a position.

Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

TRIX divergence strategy

TRIX divergence occurs when the rate of change of the triple-smoothed trend and price move in different directions. Because TRIX measures the momentum of an already-smoothed trend, divergence signals may be useful: they indicate that price momentum is weakening and that the underlying smoothed trend itself is losing pace.

As with all divergence, confirmation is required before acting.

Bullish divergence

Bullish TRIX divergence forms when price makes a lower low while TRIX makes a higher low. Bearish momentum is driving the price to a new trough, but the triple-smoothed trend has not declined as steeply as it did in the previous downswing. This suggests that the downtrend may be losing conviction. Confirmation comes when TRIX crosses above its signal line after the divergence is established, ideally while moving toward or above zero.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Bearish divergence

Bearish TRIX divergence forms when price makes a higher high while TRIX makes a lower high. The market is reaching a new price peak, but the triple-smoothed trend momentum is declining. This suggests that bullish conviction is waning at the new high relative to the previous one. Confirmation comes when TRIX crosses below its signal line after the divergence is established. Conversely, when price makes a higher high and TRIX also makes a higher high, momentum is confirming the advance and the trend may remain intact.

Identifying and confirming divergence

Mark two clear swing highs or lows on the price chart. Check the corresponding TRIX peaks or troughs. Look for price and TRIX moving in opposite directions. Connect the divergence points on price and TRIX with trendlines. Wait for a TRIX signal-line crossover in the direction of the anticipated reversal. Place the stop beyond the divergence swing point.

TRIX divergence may be more reliable than divergence on fast oscillators because triple smoothing reflects only more sustained momentum changes. However, divergence can persist for many candles before a reversal occurs. Treat it as a warning, confirmed only by a subsequent crossover or price structure break.

Combining the TRIX indicator with other indicators

TRIX’s slow, noise-filtered output pairs well with faster indicators that provide overbought and oversold context, price-level confirmation or volatility framing that TRIX alone does not supply.

MACD and TRIX are both trend-momentum oscillators with signal lines, but they operate at different speeds. MACD responds faster and generates more frequent signals. TRIX responds more slowly and generates fewer, more filtered signals. When both produce a bullish crossover above zero at about the same time, the dual confirmation can strengthen the entry signal. MACD’s faster response can also provide early warning that a TRIX crossover may be approaching.

RSI adds overbought and oversold context that TRIX does not provide. A bullish TRIX signal-line crossover occurring while RSI is recovering from oversold territory, such as crossing above 40–50, provides both a trend-momentum trigger and a price-level confirmation. The combination – trend momentum shifting while price recovers from a lower level – can represent a higher-quality long-entry signal than either indicator alone. The same principle can apply in reverse for bearish setups.

A price moving average acts as a directional filter. When price is above a rising 50-period EMA, traders may choose to take only bullish TRIX crossovers. When price is below a falling 50-period EMA, they may take only bearish crossovers. Because TRIX is already a triple-smoothed indicator, combining it with a price moving average creates a second layer of trend confirmation. This can reduce the risk of acting on a TRIX signal that contradicts the broader price trend.

Bollinger Bands® identify price extremes and provide volatility context around TRIX signals. A bullish TRIX crossover occurring when price is near or below the lower Bollinger Band® indicates that the momentum shift is happening near a point of price compression. Some traders may treat this as a stronger setup than a crossover in the middle of the band range. A bearish TRIX crossover near the upper band adds context that price is extended while momentum is turning. The band position provides spatial context to complement the timing signal from TRIX.

Each of these combinations addresses a gap that TRIX leaves on its own, whether that is price-level context, overbought and oversold awareness, or volatility framing. Used together, they may improve the quality of signals considered for a trade.

Advanced TRIX techniques

Experienced traders extend TRIX beyond its standard crossover signals, using it as a cycle filter, in multi-period comparisons and alongside volume data for broader confirmation.

TRIX as a cycle filter

The triple smoothing in TRIX filters out short-cycle noise, making it a useful tool for identifying the dominant price cycle. By comparing the TRIX period with the instrument’s typical cycle length, traders can calibrate the indicator to align with the medium-term trend cycle. When TRIX is tuned to the dominant cycle, its zero-line crossovers may align with major trend phase changes. This can provide higher-timeframe context for lower-timeframe trading decisions.

Multi-period TRIX comparison

Plotting two TRIX lines on the same panel – one shorter, such as nine periods, and one longer, such as 18 periods – creates a self-referential trend comparison. When the shorter TRIX is above the longer TRIX and both are above zero, short-term momentum is outpacing longer-term momentum in a bullish trend. When the shorter TRIX crosses below the longer TRIX while both are declining, it signals that faster momentum is deteriorating more quickly than the broader trend. This can provide an early warning of an accelerating downtrend.

TRIX with volume confirmation

TRIX is a price-only indicator, but volume data can help validate its signals. A TRIX signal-line crossover accompanied by above-average volume on the breakout candles suggests that the momentum shift has broader market participation. A crossover on declining volume may indicate a lower-conviction signal. This volume overlay does not require a dedicated volume indicator. Reviewing the volume candles on the price chart at the time of the TRIX crossover can provide useful additional context. Volume data may not be available for all instruments. In decentralised forex markets, tick volume is often used as a proxy.

Risk management with the TRIX indicator

TRIX’s lagging nature affects stop placement and position sizing. Accounting for that lag is important, as signals can arrive after a move has already started.

Because TRIX lags price due to its triple smoothing, entries occur after a move has already begun. Stop-loss placement should reflect this. Stops set too close to the entry point risk being triggered by normal volatility in a still-valid trend. Placing the stop below the swing low that preceded the TRIX crossover, rather than just below the entry candle, gives the trade more room to develop. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

TRIX generates frequent and conflicting crossovers in sideways markets, as the triple-smoothed EMA oscillates without a defined trend. Before trading TRIX signals, confirm that the price chart shows a defined trend: higher highs and higher lows for an uptrend, or lower highs and lower lows for a downtrend. If price is moving sideways, traders may wait for a breakout from the range to establish a directional bias before acting on TRIX crossovers.

TRIX entries are typically later in the trend move than entries based on faster indicators. To account for the reduced remaining potential on the trade, position sizing should be calibrated accordingly. A trader might consider a full position only when TRIX signals arrive early in a confirmed trend, and smaller positions when signals arrive later or when price has already moved significantly from the swing low or high. Never risk more than you can afford to lose on any single trade.

Market volatility affects how quickly TRIX responds. In a highly volatile market, even triple smoothing may not prevent false crossovers during sharp, short-lived price spikes.

During periods of abnormal volatility, traders may consider widening the TRIX period, reducing position size or waiting for additional confirmation before entering.

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