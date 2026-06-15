Continuation patterns are chart formations that may suggest an existing trend could resume after a period of consolidation. Learn how they work, the main types, and the risks to consider when using them in CFD trading. Continuation patterns tend to carry more analytical weight when the prior trend is clear, well-established, and supported by adequate volume. Patterns forming in choppy or sideways conditions carry less analytical weight. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Continuation patterns tend to carry more analytical weight when the prior trend is clear, well-established, and supported by adequate volume. Patterns forming in choppy or sideways conditions carry less analytical weight. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What are continuation patterns?

Continuation patterns are chart formations that develop within an existing trend and suggest the prevailing direction may resume once the pattern resolves. Rather than signalling a reversal, they represent temporary pauses – consolidation phases in which the market absorbs recent moves, rebalances positioning, or awaits a fresh catalyst – before the dominant force potentially reasserts itself.

The mechanism is rooted in supply and demand dynamics. In an uptrend, some participants lock in profits, creating selling pressure that slows or briefly reverses price progress. As this activity subsides and demand recovers, the price may break higher once more. The structured pause left behind by this process is a continuation pattern. In a downtrend, the same process plays out in reverse: a brief covering rally can develop before sellers return to push price lower.

Continuation patterns tend to carry more analytical weight when the prior trend is clear, well-established, and supported by adequate volume. Patterns forming in choppy or sideways conditions carry less analytical weight. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Key types of continuation patterns

Continuation patterns can take several forms, but each one reflects the same broad idea: a pause within an existing trend, followed by a potential breakout that may confirm or challenge the continuation view.

Flag The flag pattern is formed by a sharp, nearly vertical price move – the ‘flagpole’ – followed by a brief consolidation in a narrow channel that slopes against the prior trend. A bullish flag slopes downward after a strong upward move; a bearish flag slopes upward after a sharp downward move. The consolidation channel typically lasts 5–20 bars. The breakout occurs when price closes outside the channel boundary in the trend direction. The conventional measured move target is derived by projecting the flagpole height from the breakout point.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pennant A pennant is structurally similar to a flag, but the consolidation takes the form of a small symmetrical triangle rather than a parallel channel. After the flagpole move, the trading range contracts toward a point as buyers and sellers reach a brief equilibrium. A bullish pennant follows an upward pole; a bearish pennant follows a downward pole. Volume typically decreases through the pennant and then expands on the breakout. The measured move calculation for a pennant follows the same method as the flag: the flagpole height is projected from the breakout point at the apex.

Triangles Triangle patterns show periods of consolidation where price narrows between converging trendlines, often before a potential breakout in either direction. Ascending triangle An ascending triangle forms when price repeatedly tests a flat resistance level while making progressively higher lows. The rising lower trendline indicates increasing buying pressure. The conventional expectation is an upside breakout through the resistance level, though downside breaks occur and should not be ignored. Descending triangle The descending triangle is the mirror formation: lower highs converge toward a flat support level. Selling pressure may increase with each failed rally. The conventional expectation is a downside break through support, though upside breakouts are possible in countertrend conditions. Symmetrical triangle In a symmetrical triangle, both trendlines converge toward a central apex as neither buyers nor sellers consistently dominate. The formation is directionally neutral. In a prevailing uptrend, the expected resolution is an upside breakout; in a downtrend, a downside break. The measured move target is the widest point of the triangle projected from the breakout.

Rectangle The rectangle consolidates price between a flat resistance level and a flat support level. Unlike triangle patterns, neither boundary converges – price oscillates horizontally between them. A continuation pattern forms when price eventually breaks in the direction of the prior trend: a bullish rectangle forms in an uptrend and resolves with an upside breakout; while a bearish rectangle forms in a downtrend and resolves with a downside break. The height of the rectangle is projected from the breakout point for the conventional measured move target.

Rising wedge and falling wedge A rising wedge occurs when both the upper and lower trendlines slope upward but converge, with the lower trendline rising more steeply. This pattern can signal continuation in a downtrend – consolidating before price resumes lower – or a potential reversal in an uptrend. A falling wedge has both trendlines sloping downward, with the upper line falling more steeply. As with the rising wedge, the breakout direction determines whether it acts as continuation or reversal.

Wedge patterns can be particularly ambiguous. Classify them provisionally based on the prior trend, but let the eventual breakout direction confirm or challenge the assumption before acting.

How to identify valid continuation patterns

Most continuation patterns share a set of structural features that distinguish them from reversal formations or directionless consolidations.

Prior trend : A clear uptrend or downtrend should come first. Without it, there’s no trend to continue.

: A clear uptrend or downtrend should come first. Without it, there’s no trend to continue. Consolidation phase : Price should pause in a recognisable structure, such as a flag, pennant, triangle or rectangle.

: Price should pause in a recognisable structure, such as a flag, pennant, triangle or rectangle. Volume contraction : Volume often falls during consolidation as momentum cools and traders wait for direction.

: Volume often falls during consolidation as momentum cools and traders wait for direction. Breakout in the trend direction : The pattern is confirmed when price closes outside the structure in the direction of the prior trend. A wick that closes back inside may be a false breakout.

: The pattern is confirmed when price closes outside the structure in the direction of the prior trend. A wick that closes back inside may be a false breakout. Volume expansion on breakout: A stronger breakout is usually supported by rising volume, suggesting renewed directional conviction.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pattern identification involves subjective judgement. Two analysts examining the same chart may classify the same consolidation differently. Define your criteria – boundary lines, minimum number of touches, and volume profile – before entering a trade.

Trading strategies with continuation patterns

Trading continuation patterns involves more than recognising a shape on a chart. The pattern needs a clear prior trend, defined boundaries, confirmation from price action, and a risk-management plan before any trade is placed.

Entering at breakouts

Before looking for patterns, establish the prevailing trend direction on a higher timeframe chart. A continuation pattern that aligns with the higher timeframe trend carries more analytical weight than one forming against it.

Draw the trendlines that define the consolidation structure – parallel lines for flags, converging lines for pennants and triangles, and horizontal lines for rectangles. Each boundary line should connect at least two confirmed price touches. Don’t act on a wick that briefly penetrates the boundary; wait for a candle to close decisively outside the pattern in the trend direction. This filter alone can significantly reduce false-positive entries.

Breakout entry : enter on the close of the breakout candle. This is executed quickly but carries higher risk on gap openings.

: enter on the close of the breakout candle. This is executed quickly but carries higher risk on gap openings. Retest entry: wait for price to pull back and retest the broken boundary as support (for long positions) or resistance (for short positions) before entering. This offers a tighter stop but risks missing the move if no retest occurs.

Using stop-losses and profit targets

For long entries, place the stop-loss below the lowest point of the consolidation or below the retest level. For short entries, place it above the highest point of the consolidation. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Project the height of the prior trend segment (or flagpole) from the breakout point to derive the conventional measured move target. This is a reference level based on pattern geometry, not a guaranteed price destination. Adjust the target if a major support or resistance level lies closer than the full measured move.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Combining continuation patterns with indicators

Indicators add context to continuation patterns but should not be treated as standalone signals. They are most useful when they support what price action and volume already suggest.

Moving averages A 20-period or 50-period moving average aligned with the prior trend adds context to a continuation setup. Price consolidating above the moving average in an uptrend, or below it in a downtrend, may indicate that the broader trend structure remains intact.

RSI The Relative Strength Index pulling back toward the 40–50 zone during a bullish continuation pattern's consolidation, then turning higher as the breakout occurs, can support a continuation view. RSI already deep in overbought territory above 70 at the point of breakout may indicate that the pattern is completing late in an extended trend – a higher-risk entry context.

MACD The MACD histogram contracting toward zero during the consolidation phase and then expanding in the trend direction on the breakout provides momentum context. A MACD signal-line crossover aligned with the pattern breakout can add further support to a continuation reading.

Bollinger Bands® Bollinger Bands® narrow as volatility contracts during the consolidation phase, producing a squeeze. An expansion of the bands following the squeeze – with price closing outside the upper band for long positions or lower band for short positions – aligned with the pattern breakout provides a volatility-based confirmation signal.

Discover more indicators on our technical analysis page.

Risk management and handling false breakouts

A continuation pattern fails when price breaks out in the direction opposite to the prior trend, when a breakout reverses and closes back inside the pattern, or when the consolidation extends so far beyond the expected timeframe that the pattern structure collapses.

The most common failure mode is a price close briefly outside the boundary, followed by a reversal back into the consolidation. False breakouts are more frequent in low-volume environments, around major news events, or when the prior trend is mature and momentum is weakening. Waiting for a confirmed close – rather than acting on a wick – can reduce exposure to false breakout entries.

A breakout through the opposite boundary of the pattern – against the prior trend – often signals that the trend may be reversing rather than continuing. For example, a flag pattern in an uptrend that breaks through its lower boundary rather than its upper boundary may indicate that the uptrend is ending. This isn't simply a failed continuation pattern – it may be the start of a different structural setup.

Continuation patterns don't carry a fixed success rate. Volume confirmation, trend alignment, and a confirmed close outside the boundary reduce – but don't eliminate – the risk of acting on a failed signal. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Practical trading examples

A bullish flag on a daily chart of a major equity index: following a sustained uptrend over several weeks, price forms a tight descending channel of 10–12 bars. Volume contracts during the channel. Price then closes above the upper boundary on a volume increase, confirming the continuation. The measured move target is derived by adding the flagpole height to the breakout point. If price instead breaks below the lower boundary and closes there, the setup no longer supports a bullish continuation view.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

A symmetrical triangle in a downtrend on a daily forex chart: price makes progressively lower highs and higher lows over 15–20 bars, converging to a point. Volume declines through the formation. Price then closes below the lower trendline on above-average volume, resuming the downtrend. The measured move target is the widest point of the triangle at its origin, projected downward from the breakout. If price closes above the upper trendline instead, the pattern may signal a counter-trend break or reversal attempt rather than continuation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Advantages and limitations of continuation patterns

Continuation patterns are among the more systematically applicable formations in technical analysis. Their defined boundaries, geometry-based measured move targets, and predictable volume profile give traders a structured framework for assessing potential entries, stops, and objectives within the context of an existing trend. They appear across equities, forex, commodities, and crypto markets on multiple timeframes, making them a versatile tool for both short-term and medium-term analysis.

Patterns that align with a higher timeframe trend tend to show stronger follow-through than those forming against the broader directional bias. Using multi-timeframe analysis – confirming a lower timeframe pattern against the dominant trend on a daily or weekly chart – is one of the most practical ways to improve signal quality.

Common pitfalls and misinterpretations

Acting on a wick rather than a close is among the most frequent errors. A candle that briefly penetrates the pattern boundary on a wick before closing back inside does not constitute a valid breakout. Trading patterns without a prior trend removes the directional basis entirely – a flag, pennant, or triangle in a sideways market has no inherent bias and may break in either direction.

Volume on the breakout candle is the primary objective filter. A breakout on thin, below-average volume carries a higher probability of failure. The measured move target is a reference derived from pattern geometry, not a price prediction – major support or resistance levels and news events can interrupt the move well short of the target. Ignoring trend maturity also increases risk: a continuation pattern forming late in an extended trend carries a different probability profile from one forming early in a fresh move, and may be more likely to evolve into a reversal.

Not every pause in a trend produces a textbook continuation pattern. Forcing a classification on a messy or ambiguous consolidation introduces bias and increases the risk of entering on weak evidence. If the boundaries are unclear or require heavy interpretation, the most disciplined approach is to wait for a cleaner setup.

Continuation patterns vs other chart patterns

A key distinction in pattern analysis is whether a formation signals continuation or reversal. The same consolidation shape can serve as either, depending on where in the trend it forms and the direction of the eventual breakout.

Context Continuation patterns Reversal patterns Formation context Within an established trend At or near the end of an established trend Breakout direction In the direction of the prior trend Against the direction of the prior trend Signal Trend may resume Trend direction may be changing Common examples Flags, pennants, triangles, rectangles Head and shoulders, double top, double bottom Volume profile Contracts during pattern; expands on breakout Often diverges from price within the pattern Measured move origin Prior trend segment, flagpole or pattern height Pattern height projected from neckline or breakout level

Wedges illustrate how ambiguous the continuation/reversal distinction can be. A falling wedge in a downtrend that breaks upward is a reversal pattern; the same falling wedge in an uptrend that breaks upward is a continuation pattern. Price context and breakout direction are the deciding factors, not pattern shape alone.

Summary

Continuation patterns – flags, pennants, triangles, rectangles, cup and handle, and wedges – are chart formations that develop during a pause in an established trend and may signal that the trend will resume. Their directional bias is determined by the preceding trend, not the pattern shape alone. Valid breakouts are confirmed by a candle close outside the consolidation boundary, ideally with expanding volume. Combining pattern analysis with complementary indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and MACD can strengthen the case for a continuation signal, though no method eliminates the risk of false breakouts.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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