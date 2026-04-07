How to use the average true range indicator

ATR was created in 1978 by technical analyst J. Welles Wilder, Jr., and published in his book, "New Concepts In Technical Trading Systems."

If someone wants to calculate the average true range, they need to take the following three components into account:

The difference between the current high and the previous close

The difference between the current low and the previous close

The difference between the current high and the current low

After calculating those figures, they should choose the highest one. This is the true range, or TR.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

Once they have found the true range, they will need to take a number of time periods. These can be hours, days, weeks, months or even years. In his book, Wilder suggested 14 time periods. This is the most commonly used number, although traders can use more or fewer if they wish.

They should then calculate the true range of those time periods (for example, of 14 days), and find the average of them. This final number is the average true range and shows the average price movement for the time period involved.

ATR formula

Alternatively, ATR can be calculated using the following formula:

ATR = (Previous ATR * (n - 1) + TR) / n] Where n=number of periods TR= True Range

Average true range trading example

Let’s now take a quick look at a real world example of the average true range. The indicator is available on most trading platforms and will show up as a separate panel below the price chart.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

As you can tell by looking at the image, the ATR does not exactly mirror the price. However, it does show when the price would have been the most volatile. Indeed, if we look at the chart, we can see that, when the asset was at its highest price, it had something of a mid-range amount of volatility.

Something else worth noting is that the average true range is written as an absolute value, rather than as a percentage. This means that an asset that is hovering around that $1,000 mark will have a higher ATR than one which is worth somewhere in the region of $10.

As a result, the first could register a more notable change in its ATR by rising by $100 than the second would by $5, despite the first asset going up by 10% and the second by 50%. Traders should be aware of this and not use ATR measurements in isolation when devising their average true range strategy.