When is the Shein IPO date?

As of 27 February 2025, Shein has not officially announced a date for its initial public offering (IPO).

Initially, Shein had reportedly aimed to go public on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the first quarter of 2025. However, on 14 February 2025, it was reported that Shein may postpone its IPO to the second half of 2025.

Traders interested in the fast fashion and e-commerce sectors might consider monitoring publicly listed companies such as ASOS, Boohoo, and Zalando, which operate in similar markets to Shein, and could provide alternative investment opportunities.

Shein's IPO plans may change as regulations and market conditions evolve.

Why did Shein delay its IPO?

As of 27 February 2025, Shein has not officially announced its IPO or any delays. However, analysts at RBC Capital suggest that recent changes in US trade policy have influenced Shein’s decision to hold off on going public.

On 1 February 2025, US president Trump announced the termination of the ‘de minimis’ rule, which previously allowed imports under $800 to enter the US duty-free. A 10% tariff on Chinese goods was also introduced, significantly impacting Shein’s pricing strategy and profitability in its largest market.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times (23 February 2025) reported that Shein’s net profit fell by 40% in 2024 to around $1bn, despite a 19% rise in sales to $38bn. Increased competition from Temu and rising operational costs have squeezed margins, leading investors to push for a revised IPO valuation – potentially as low as $30bn, down from previous estimates of $66 bn.