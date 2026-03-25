SpaceX IPO
Learn about the reported SpaceX IPO plans for 2026, including its business model, potential valuation, key price drivers, and how to trade its stock via CFDs if it becomes available. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage can amplify both profits and losses.
This is a marketing communication and should not be construed as investment advice. IPO stocks can be highly volatile. Early trading may involve rapid price movements, limited trading history and significant risk.
When is the SpaceX IPO date?
SpaceX is targeting a 12 June 2026 Nasdaq listing, after confidentially filing with the US SEC on 1 April 2026 (Bloomberg, 1 April 2026). A confidential filing allows the SEC to review a company's registration documents before a public prospectus is released; under SEC rules, companies must publicly file a registration statement at least 15 days before a roadshow (CNBC, 1 April 2026). SpaceX publicly filed its S-1 prospectus with the SEC on 20 May 2026, offering investors a first public view of its internal finances (Yahoo Finance, 20 May 2026).
SpaceX's roadshow launched on 4 June 2026 – ahead of the previously reported week-of-8-June estimate – driven by an accelerated timeline following a quicker-than-expected SEC review (BNN Bloomberg, 15 May 2026). Share pricing is expected after market close on 11 June, with the first trading day targeted for 12 June on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX (Reuters, 3 June 2026; Yahoo Finance, 3 June 2026). Reuters reports SpaceX is targeting an IPO price of $135 per share for an offering of 556.6 million shares, targeting a $75 billion raise at a $1.75 trillion valuation – which would be the largest IPO in stock market history (Reuters, 3 June 2026. Approximately 125 analysts from 21 participating banks are expected to meet SpaceX management, and a dedicated event for around 1,500 retail investors is planned for 11 June (Finimize, 7 April 2026).
Key IPO timing factors include:
- SEC review: SpaceX confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the SEC on 1 April 2026 and publicly filed its S-1 on 20 May 2026; the public filing provides detail on financials, risk factors, and share structure (Yahoo Finance, 20 May 2026).
- Roadshow demand: SpaceX's roadshow kicked off around 4–5 June 2026; strong investor demand can push the final price to the top of or above the range ahead of the market debut (Reuters, 3 June 2026).
- Market conditions: Broader equity market sentiment can influence IPO timing; SpaceX's own advisers have noted the listing could slip to 2027 depending on conditions (Reuters, 3 June 2026).
- Starlink growth: Starlink's subscriber base and revenue – estimated at 58% of SpaceX's total revenue in 2024 – are central to valuation discussions (SpaceXStock.com, 25 March 2026).
- IPO structure: Reuters reported that Elon Musk is discussing allocating up to 30% of IPO shares to retail investors – at least three times the typical 5–10% reserved in standard public offerings (Reuters, 3 June 2026; Seeking Alpha, 26 March 2026).
SpaceX has previously been discussed as a possible Starlink spin-off candidate. However, current reporting points to a wider SpaceX listing rather than a confirmed standalone Starlink IPO.
What is SpaceX?
SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is a US private aerospace and satellite communications company founded by Elon Musk in 2002. It develops rockets, spacecraft and satellite networks used for commercial launches, government missions, broadband connectivity and future space transport projects.
Its main operations include Falcon rocket launches, Dragon spacecraft missions, Starship development and Starlink satellite internet services.
Key milestones in SpaceX’s journey
- 2002Elon Musk founded SpaceX.
- 2008Falcon 1 becomes the first privately developed liquid-fuelled rocket to reach orbit.
- 2012Dragon becomes the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.
- 2020SpaceX launches NASA astronauts to the ISS, becoming the first private company to complete a crewed orbital mission.
- 2025Starlink expands further across consumer, enterprise, maritime and aviation broadband markets.
- 2026SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a June IPO, with Starlink expected to play a major role in the valuation case.
How does SpaceX make money?
SSpaceX earns revenue from a mix of launch services, government contracts, satellite broadband subscriptions and emerging technology projects.
|Revenue stream
|Description
|Launch services
|Fees from commercial companies, NASA and defence agencies for satellite, cargo and crew launches.
|Starlink subscriptions
|Monthly broadband charges from residential, enterprise, maritime, aviation and other users.
|Government contracts
|Long-term contracts and mission payments linked to civil, defence and space exploration programmes.
|Satellite deployment
|Paid launches for companies and institutions placing satellites into orbit.
|Emerging initiatives
|Newer areas including direct-to-cell services, Starship-based missions and space infrastructure concepts.
SpaceX reportedly generated about $15bn–$16bn in revenue and around $8bn in profit in 2024, according to Reuters reporting from January 2026 (Reuters, 1 April 2026). More recent figures reported by The Information in April 2026 indicate that SpaceX's 2025 revenue exceeded $18.5bn, though the company posted a loss of nearly $5bn for the year – a reversal largely attributed to the integration of xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture acquired by SpaceX in February 2026 (Reuters, 10 April 2026). Starlink is widely viewed as the primary driver of SpaceX's commercial growth, accounting for an estimated $10bn of total revenue in 2025 and generating around $6bn in EBITDA from its core launch and satellite operations (Yahoo Finance, 14 April 2026).
What might influence the SpaceX live stock price?
If SpaceX lists publicly, its share price could be influenced by operational performance, reported financials, investor demand, regulation and broader market conditions. The same themes may also affect sentiment toward other space, satellite and aerospace companies. Any SpaceX CFDs, if offered, would track movements in the underlying share price without giving traders ownership of SpaceX shares.
Starlink user growth and path to profitability
Starlink is expected to be central to the SpaceX investment case. The satellite internet service passed 10 million subscribers in February 2026, after doubling its customer base in 2025 from 4.5 million to 9 million.
Potential price drivers include:
- Subscriber growth in existing and new markets
- Average revenue per user
- Pricing changes and hardware costs
- Enterprise, aviation and maritime adoption
- Direct-to-cell service development
- Network reliability and capacity
The scale of Starlink’s revenues, and the cost of maintaining and replacing its satellite constellation, may be important to how public markets value SpaceX.
Launch cadence, cost efficiency, and reusability
SpaceX claims to have completed over 138 successful launches in 2024, mostly thanks to its reusable Falcon 9 rocket system. It has dramatically lowered the cost of space access, undercutting rivals and winning long-term contracts from NASA, the Pentagon, and commercial satellite operators.
Potential stock price influences include:
- Annual launch volume
- Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy reliability
- Launch margins
- New government or commercial contracts
- Delays linked to safety, regulation or technical issues
A consistent launch schedule may support confidence in SpaceX’s operating model, while disruption could increase short-term volatility.
Progress on Starship
Starship is SpaceX’s fully reusable heavy-lift rocket programme. It is linked to future satellite deployment, lunar missions and longer-term space transport plans.
What could influence the stock:
- Milestones in Starship orbital test flights
- Successful refuelling demonstrations in space
- Securing government contracts or private-sector applications (e.g., space mining, lunar tourism)
- Regulatory or environmental delays from FAA or international agencies
Advances in Starship’s development could influence expectations about SpaceX’s future revenue streams, while extended delays may create uncertainty.
Regulation and geopolitical context
SpaceX operates in markets shaped by telecommunications licensing, aerospace regulations and defence considerations.
Potential stock price influences include:
- Export restrictions or compliance issues under ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations)
- FCC rulings on satellite spectrum allocation
- Legal battles over Starlink’s environmental or orbital impact
- Heightened scrutiny from international rivals, such as China or Russia, in the context of space race tensions
As governments increasingly view space as strategic infrastructure, any regulatory missteps or geopolitical pushback could cause volatility.
Market environment and IPO structure
A SpaceX IPO has been described as potentially one of the largest ever. As with other large-scale listings, early price movements may reflect:
- Demand during the bookbuild phase
- Early analyst coverage
- Broader equity market conditions
- Levels of retail interest and media visibility
If a Starlink-first listing is pursued, sentiment could diverge depending on the business structure chosen.
What would SpaceX share CFD trading involve?
If SpaceX becomes publicly listed and is made available on Capital.com, traders may be able to speculate on SpaceX share price movements through contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs let you trade price movements without owning the underlying shares.
If SpaceX share CFDs become available, key points to consider may include:
- Product availabilityAvailability would depend on market access, liquidity, demand and internal product review after listing.
- No share ownershipTrading SpaceX share CFDs would not give you voting rights, dividends or ownership of the underlying shares.
- IPO volatilityNewly listed shares can experience sharp price movements, particularly during early trading when liquidity and price discovery are still developing.
- Leverage and marginCFDs are traded on margin, which means both gains and losses can exceed the initial amount required to open a position.
- Risk-management toolsTools such as stop-losses and take-profits can help manage exposure, although not all stop-losses are guaranteed.
- Market informationOfficial filings, IPO pricing, first-day liquidity, company disclosures and post-listing news may all influence price movements.
CFDs are leveraged products. Leverage can magnify both profits and losses, so it’s important to understand the risks before trading. This section is for information only and is not an invitation or recommendation to trade SpaceX, any IPO stock, or CFDs.
Learn more in our CFD trading guide.
Which space and aerospace share CFDs can I trade?
While SpaceX remains private, there are several publicly listed companies with exposure to aerospace, rockets, and satellite technology:
- Rocket Lab (RKLB) – small satellite launch provider and SpaceX competitor
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) – suborbital space tourism company
- Boeing (BA) – aerospace giant involved in ISS missions and space hardware
- Lockheed Martin (LMT) – key NASA and defense contractor with deep space programmes
- Northrop Grumman (NOC) – builder of launch systems and spacecraft
- Amazon (AMZN) – developing satellite constellation via Project Kuiper
These companies differ from SpaceX in structure, business model and risk profile. Traders should review each company’s financials, sector exposure and market conditions before deciding whether any related product is appropriate for them. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.
See our full shares trading guide to explore more opportunities.
FAQ
Who owns SpaceX?
SpaceX is privately held. Elon Musk is the company’s largest shareholder, while other investors have included employees, venture capital firms and institutional investors. The exact ownership structure should become clearer if SpaceX publishes a public registration statement before its IPO.
How much is SpaceX worth?
SpaceX is targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion in its IPO, based on a proposed price of $135 per share (Reuters, 3 June 2026). If achieved, this would make SpaceX one of the most valuable companies ever to go public. The final valuation will be confirmed when shares are priced on 11 June 2026, ahead of the first day of trading (Reuters, 3 June 2026).
When will SpaceX IPO?
SpaceX is targeting a 12 June 2026 listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, with share pricing expected after market close on 11 June (Reuters, 3 June 2026; WSJ, 15 May 2026). The roadshow launched on 4 June 2026 – today – having been accelerated from the originally reported week-of-8-June start after a faster-than-expected SEC review (Reuters, 15 May 2026). SpaceX publicly filed its S-1 prospectus on 20 May 2026, satisfying the SEC's requirement to publish at least 15 days before the roadshow (Yahoo Finance, 20 May 2026).
How much could SpaceX raise in its IPO?
SpaceX is targeting a raise of $75 billion through the sale of 556.6 million shares at $135 per share, which would make it the largest IPO in stock market history (Reuters, 3 June 2026; WSJ, 15 May 2026). Strong roadshow demand could push pricing to the top of or above the stated range, while adverse market conditions remain a risk to the final deal size. The amount will be confirmed at pricing on 11 June.
Will SpaceX be available for CFD trading?
If SpaceX lists publicly, brokers such as Capital.com may review whether to offer SpaceX share CFDs. Availability will depend on market access, liquidity, demand and product approval after listing. CFD trading would not involve ownership of SpaceX shares. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage can amplify both profits and losses.
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