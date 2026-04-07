A D credit rating indicates a company or government has defaulted on its financial obligations, representing the highest level of credit risk to lenders and investors.Learn more
In financial markets, a dealer is an entity that buys and sells securities for their own account, acting as a principal in transactions rather than as an agent for a client.Learn more
The debtor collection period, often calculated as days sales outstanding, measures the average number of days it takes a company to collect payment after a sale has been made.Learn more
A deep discount bond is sold at a significant discount from its face value, often with a low interest rate, with the bulk of the profit made at maturity when the bond pays out at its full face value.Learn more
A del credere agency is an agent who guarantees to the seller that the buyer will pay their obligations; the agent charges a commission for this guarantee.Learn more
Devaluation is monetary policy tool used by governments to reduce the value of a country's currency in relation to another currency, group of currencies or standard. Governments can use this when their country has a fixed exchange rate or a semi-fixed exchange rate. They do this to improve their trading position in the world.Learn more
A derivatives market is a financial marketplace where instruments like CFDs, which represent the price of an underlying asset such as a commodity or an index, can be traded. Derivatives markets are used for a variety of goals, including hedging, speculation, and arbitrage.Learn more
Devaluation is monetary policy tool used by governments to reduce the value of a country's currency in relation to another currency, group of currencies or standard. Governments can use this when their country has a fixed exchange rate or a semi-fixed exchange rate. They do this to improve their trading position in the world.Learn more
A dividend is a payment by a company to its shareholders. When a company generates a profit and accumulates retained earnings, those earnings can be either reinvested in the business or paid out to shareholders as a dividend.Learn more
A dividend future is a forward contract traded on an exchange. It allows investors to take a long or short position on the amount of dividends paid by a company to its shareholders for a specific maturity date in the future.Learn more
A dividend rights issue is when a public company sells new shares in return for cash. Shares are usually offered at a discount price within a set time frame to encourage existing shareholders to take up the rights. They have first refusal for the shares.Learn more
Dividend stripping describes a short-term trading strategy and happens when someone buy's a stock shortly before a dividend has been declared, with the intention of selling it immediately after the dividend is paid.Learn more
Domestic market refers to the supply and demand of goods and services within one country. Firms that operate in a domestic market are based in the country in question and sell their goods or services to its own citizens.Learn more
The Dow Jones refers to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. It can be traded with Capital.com via our US Wall Street 30 market.Learn more