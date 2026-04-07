An e-wallet, or digital wallet, is an electronic device or online service that allows individuals to make electronic transactions. This can include purchasing items online with a computer or using a smartphone to purchase something at a store.Learn more
Earnings before interest and taxes, or IBID describes a post-tax measure of a company's operating performance. You can work out a company's EBID from its income statement.Learn more
Electronic trading uses computer technology to bring buyers and sellers together in financial markets, rather than trading via human negotiation. It allows for faster, more efficient, and often more cost-effective trading.Learn more
An endowment fund is a financial asset, typically established by a foundation, non-profit, or educational institution, where funds are invested to generate earnings. The earnings are used for specific purposes as per the fund’s guidelines.Learn more
An equity stake refers to a shareholder's ownership in a business, which is often expressed as a percentage. Those holding an equity stake often have a say in how a company is run and, in some cases, even vote on important matters such as electing board members or making major business decisions.Learn more
An ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a type of tradeable security that comprises a basket of assets, such as commodities or shares, and is a way of taking a position and gaining exposure on a wider range of markets in one transaction.Learn more
Exchange traded products, or ETPs, comprise a family of securities that are traded on stock markets just like a common share and are traded intraday. Generally, ETPs are created in order to track a financial instrument, whether a share-price index, a currency, a commodity or an interest rate. The best-known ETPs are exchange-traded funds or ETFs.Learn more
Expected return refers to the anticipated return on an investment or trade based on the historical rates of return. The expected return is calculated by multiplying the potential outcomes of profit or loss with the probability of these events occurring and then totalling the results.Learn more
Understand extended hours trading, how it differs from regular sessions, its benefits, risks, and strategies for trading outside normal market hours.Learn more