Market distortion occurs when external factors, such as taxes or subsidies, artificially affect prices and lead to inefficiencies in supply and demand.Learn more
Market forces are the factors that influence the price and availability of goods and services in a market economy, primarily driven by supply and demand.Learn more
The market price is the current price at which an asset or service can be bought or sold. It is determined by the supply and demand dynamics in the market at any given time.Learn more
The Unidad de Inversion (UDI) is an index used in Mexico to adjust obligations and credits based on the inflation rate, helping to preserve the real value of financial instruments over time.Learn more
Microprudential regulation focuses on the supervision of individual financial institutions to ensure their safety and soundness, aiming to protect depositors and maintain market confidence.Learn more
The mid price in trading is the midpoint between the bid and ask prices of a stock or other security. It represents a fair price estimate in markets where buy and sell orders are quoted separately.Learn more
The minimum acceptable rate of return, also known as the hurdle rate, is the lowest return on an investment that a manager or investor is willing to accept before undertaking a project or investment.Learn more
Mirror trading is a strategy in forex trading where investors copy the trades of experienced and successful forex investors. Strategies are replicated automatically without the investor's direct intervention.Learn more
Monetary policy involves the control of money supply and interest rates by central banks to influence economic growth, manage inflation, achieve low unemployment, and maintain currency stability in a country.Learn more
Monetary value refers to the value of an object or service in terms of money; it's the price at which something can be sold in the market.Learn more
Moneyness is a term used in options trading to describe the relationship between the strike price of an option and the current price of the underlying asset. It helps classify options as in the money, at the money, or out of the money.Learn more
A mountain chart is a type of line chart used in market analysis that shows changes in an asset's price over time. The area under the line is shaded, resembling a mountain, to highlight the magnitude of price movements.Learn more