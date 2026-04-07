A 'B' credit rating is a credit rating assigned to debt instruments that are considered speculative or non-investment grade status, reflecting significant credit risk and a higher likelihood of issuer default. Ratings such as B+, B, or B- show varying levels of risk within this category.Learn more
A balance sheet is a financial statement providing a summary of a company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity at a given point in time, for a picture of its financial condition and net worth.Learn more
The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is a benchmark index that measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market, including treasuries, corporate bonds, and mortgage-related bonds.Learn more
Basis risk means the risk that the price of a futures contract may not move in line with the price of the underlying asset, causing a hedge to be less effective or to result in a loss.Learn more
A basket of goods is a fixed set of consumer products and services whose price is regularly measured to track inflation and other economic indicators through indices like the consumer price index (CPI).Learn more
A BBB credit rating is given to bonds and issuers that are considered investment grade, and show a moderate risk of default with a generally acceptable safety for investment.Learn more
A bear market is an environment in which securities prices fall across a range of asset classes, in contrast to a bull market, where prices rise.Learn more
BEP-20 is a token standard on Binance Smart Chain which extends ERC-20, the most common Ethereum token standard. It is used to create fungible tokens compatible with the broader Binance ecosystem.Learn more
In finance, bias refers to a preconceived notion or preference that can affect investment decisions and market outcomes, often leading to irrational behaviour or mispricing.Learn more
The BIST 100 index is a commonly used abbreviation for the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange, Turkey’s main stock exchange. It regulates the activities of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Istanbul Gold Exchange and Derivatives Exchange of Turkey.Learn more
Blockchain technology describes a decentralised digital ledger that records transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks. It's the technology that underpins many cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin.Learn more
A bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in bonds and other debt instruments, offering investors a way to gain exposure to the fixed-income markets with liquidity similar to stocks.Learn more
Bond maturity refers to the date on which a bond's principal amount is due to be paid back to the bondholder, marking the end of the bond's life.Learn more
A bond warrant is an option that allows the holder to purchase a company's bond at a specific price before a certain date, usually included as an incentive to enhance the bond's attractiveness to investors.Learn more
A broker is an individual or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and a securities exchange, responsible for facilitating buying and selling of stocks, bonds, and other securities.Learn more
To buy and sell in financial markets refers to the basic activity of purchasing and then selling securities or commodities to achieve a financial gain.Learn more