A C credit rating is typically a very low rating given to securities that are at significant risk of default, indicating poor credit quality.Learn more
The CAC 40 Index is a benchmark French stock market index that tracks the performance of the 40 largest, publicly traded companies listed on the Euronext Paris, and represents a broad measure of France’s market performance.Learn more
A call auction is an event where people buy or sell units of a good. Participants choose whether to buy or sell units at certain prices and the orders are collected and matched to make a contract.Learn more
A candlestick chart is a style of financial chart using in trading. It depicts price movements of an asset, displaying the high, low, open, and closing prices in a format resembling a candle with wicks.Learn more
In finance, capital refers to financial assets or the financial value of assets, such as funds held in deposit accounts and funds obtained from special financing sources.Learn more
Capital goods are physical assets that an organisation uses in the production process to manufacture products and services that consumers will later use.Learn more
The capital recovery factor is a formula used in finance to calculate the total amount needed to recover an initial investment through instalment payments, including interest.Learn more
The Carhart Four Factor Model is an extension of the Fama and French Three Factor Model that includes an additional factor for momentum, used to explain the risk and return of diversified portfolios.Learn more
A cash deposit is the placement of funds in a financial institution for protective custody, which can be accessed as needed through bank accounts or ATMs.Learn more
A CC credit rating is assigned to securities that are currently highly vulnerable to nonpayment and are reliant upon favourable business, financial, and economic conditions to meet financial commitments.Learn more
Checkable deposits are bank account balances that can be drawn upon by writing a check or using a debit card. These are highly liquid and are often used for day-to-day expenses.Learn more
A coherent risk measure is a method of assessing the level of financial risk in a portfolio that satisfies several mathematical requirements, ensuring consistent and reliable risk evaluation.Learn more
The COMEX (Commodity Exchange Inc.) is a primary market for trading commodities and futures contracts, particularly in metals like gold, silver, and copper, located in New York.Learn more
A commodity ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in physical commodities, such as agricultural goods, natural resources, or precious metals, or in commodity futures contracts.Learn more
Contract splitting refers to dividing a larger contract into several smaller ones, often to manage risk, comply with legal requirements, or achieve administrative convenience.Learn more
Convenience yield means the benefit or premium associated with holding an actual physical commodity rather than contracts or derivatives, reflecting the value of having physical access to a commodity.Learn more
Convergence trade is an investment strategy that aims to capitalise on the price differences between similar or related financial instruments, betting on the price convergence over time.Learn more
Copy trading is an investment strategy that allows traders to automatically copy positions opened and managed by another selected trader, usually within a social trading network.Learn more
Covered interest arbitrage is a strategy in which an investor uses a forward contract to hedge against exchange rate risk when investing in foreign interest-bearing instruments.Learn more
A credit rating is an assessment of the creditworthiness of a borrower in general terms or with respect to a particular debt or financial obligation.Learn more
CROCI, or cash return on capital invested, is a financial metric used to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of a company by measuring the cash returns generated on its invested capital.Learn more
Crypto mining is the process by which new cryptocurrency tokens are created and transactions are verified and added to the blockchain digital ledger.Learn more
Cryptocurrency is a type of digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security, making it difficult to counterfeit. It operates on decentralised networks based on blockchain technology.Learn more
Cum dividend refers to a stock that's sold with the right of the buyer to receive the next dividend. If a stock is purchased cum dividend, the seller forfeits their right to the dividend to the buyer.Learn more
A currency peg is a policy by which a national government sets a specific fixed exchange rate for its currency with a foreign currency or basket of currencies.Learn more