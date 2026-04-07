Net capital outflow refers to the net flow of funds being invested abroad by a country over a certain period of time, including investments in foreign stocks, bonds, and other financial assets.Learn more
Net operating assets (NOA) are the assets required for a business to operate, minus the liabilities that are related to operations. It is calculated as operating assets minus operating liabilities, and provides insight into the operating efficiency and investment needed to run the business.Learn more
The Nifty 50 is a stock market index representing the 50 most significant stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, measured by market capitalisation and liquidity. It is a benchmark index for India’s equity market performance.Learn more
A crypto node is a computer on a cryptocurrency network that upholds the network's protocol and participates in its operation, either by relaying transactions, validation, or hosting a copy of the blockchain.Learn more
Nominal yield is the interest or dividends received from a security based on the face value of the security. It does not account for inflation or the price paid for the security, providing a basic measure of return.Learn more
Non-operating income is revenue or expense considered unrelated to the core operations of a business, such as investment gains, losses from foreign exchange, or sales of assets.Learn more