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Z-score

In finance, a 'Z score' is a statistical measure that quantifies the distance (measured in standard deviations) a data point is from the mean of a data set. It can assist in predicting corporate defaults.

Z-test

A Z test is a statistical test used to determine whether two population means are different when the variances are known and the sample size is large.

Zero-day Option

Zero day options volatility refers to the volatility in the price of an option that expires on the same day. These options are highly sensitive to changes in the price of the underlying asset.Learn more