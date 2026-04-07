Face value is the nominal value printed on a bond, note, or other financial instrument and represents the amount due at maturity. It is also used in reference to the value of a stock or other security as stated by the issuer.Learn more
A financial institution (FI) refers to any public or private organisation that is engaged in financial activities such as banking, dealing in stocks and other securities, or providing money services including currency exchange.Learn more
Financial integration refers to when financial markets in neighbouring, regional or global economies are closely linked together - for example, through cross-border capital flows, foreign participation in the domestic financial markets, and information sharing among financial institutions. Legal restrictions can sometimes hinder financial integration.Learn more
Financial market participants describes the people and institutions that trade or invest across assets like commodities, shares and forex. Institutional traders include organisations such as investment banks, while retail traders are individuals using their own funds to take positions.Learn more
Financial risk modelling is the use of formal econometric techniques to determine the aggregate risk in a financial portfolio. Risk models are often used to assess market, credit and other factors.Learn more
Financial services encompass a broad range of services provided by the finance industry, including banking, insurance, investments, and derivatives brokerages.Learn more
Financial signal processing involves the application of signal processing techniques to financial data, aiming to extract meaningful information and make forecasts or analyses about financial markets.Learn more
A fixed deposit is a financial instrument provided by banks that offers investors a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account until the given maturity date.Learn more
Trading forex 24 hours a day, five days a week provides continuous access to the market, enabling traders to respond to global events as they unfold. Some brokers also highlight forex after hours trading options or extended pricing feeds, but the core market remains 24/5. Understanding session characteristics, identifying optimal windows, and applying strategies quoted in UTC can support effective risk management and trading outcomes.Learn more
A founding partner is one of the original group of individuals who start a business or partnership, playing a crucial role in the establishment and early direction of the company.Learn more
The FTSE 100 is an index composed of the 100 largest UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, widely used as a barometer for the overall performance of the UK’s major companies and economy. It is traded as the UK 100 on Capital.com.Learn more