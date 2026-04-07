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Qualified institutional placement

A Qualified Institutional Placement is a fundraising tool allowing listed companies to sell shares or securities directly to institutional investors.

Quality investing

Quality investing is an investment strategy focusing on companies with outstanding qualities like strong leadership, consistent earnings, and reliable dividends.

Quantitative easing

Quantitative easing (QE) is a monetary policy tool where central banks buy large amounts of financial assets, usually government bonds, to inject money into the economy and support growth.

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Quarterly revenue growth

Quarterly revenue growth measures the increase in a company’s revenue from one quarter to the next, reflecting business performance and expansion.

QuickFIX

QuickFIX is an open-source electronic communication protocol for financial information exchange, widely used for real-time exchange of securities transactions and markets data.

Quote (Price)

A quote in financial markets is the latest price at which an asset like a stock, commodity, or currency was traded, or the most current bid and ask prices.