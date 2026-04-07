CFDs vs Futures: Key Differences Explained

What are CFDs?

CFDs are derivatives that let you trade on price movements across various assets – like stocks, commodities, or forex – without owning them outright. They’re flexible, with no fixed end date, so you can keep your position open as long as you like. CFDs are popular for short to medium-term trading and allow leverage (also known as margin trading), meaning you can control a larger position with a smaller outlay, though this also increases potential losses as well as profits.

With CFDs, you have the choice of taking a position on an asset rising in price, known as a long position, or falling in price, known as a short position. Bear in mind that the below illustrations only shows the potential profit – if the price were to go in the opposite direction in each scenario, you would instead incur a loss.

Learn more about CFD trading here.