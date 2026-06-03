The 200-day moving average is one of the most widely followed technical analysis tools. In this guide, you’ll learn what the 200-day moving average is, how it's calculated, and how it can be used when analysing CFD markets.

The 200-day moving average is one of the most widely used indicators in technical analysis. Traders may use it to assess long-term trend direction, identify potential support or resistance areas, and add context to other signals.

In this guide, you’ll learn how the 200-day moving average works, how it's calculated, and how it can be used when analysing different markets. We also look at its advantages, limitations, and common ways it's used alongside other indicators.

Highlights The 200-day moving average shows the average closing price over the last 200 trading days. It's commonly used to identify the dominant long-term trend. The two main versions are the simple moving average (SMA) and the exponential moving average (EMA). Traders may use the 200 DMA as a trend filter, a support or resistance level, or a crossover signal. The indicator can be applied across different markets, but it may produce false signals in range-bound conditions.

What is the 200 day moving average trading strategy ?

The 200-day moving average, often shortened to the 200 DMA, is a long-term technical indicator that tracks the average closing price of an asset over the previous 200 trading days. It helps smooth out short-term price fluctuations, which can make the broader trend easier to read.

Because it covers roughly 40 weeks of trading activity, many traders use the 200 DMA as a guide to long-term market direction. When price trades above the line, some market participants interpret this as a sign of an uptrend. When price trades below it, it may suggest weaker market conditions or a downward trend. However, the indicator does not predict what will happen next. It only reflects what price has already done.

You can also use the 200-day moving average as a trend filter. It can help you assess whether a market is broadly trending higher, trending lower, or moving sideways, without focusing on every short-term move. Market participants watch it across shares, indices, forex, and commodities, which means it can become an important reference point in its own right.

There are two common versions: Simple moving average (SMA) : gives equal weight to each closing price in the period.

: gives equal weight to each closing price in the period. Exponential moving average (EMA): gives more weight to recent prices, so it reacts more quickly to fresh market moves. Both can be useful, but they behave differently in fast-changing conditions.

The 200 DMA is often discussed as part of a broader trading strategy, but traders don't usually use it in isolation. Like other lagging indicators, it's often used alongside other tools and a clear approach to risk management.

Calculating the 200-day moving average strategy

The simple version of the 200-day moving average is calculated by adding the closing prices for the last 200 trading days and dividing the total by 200.

The simple moving average (SMA) formula is:

200-day SMA = sum of the last 200 closing prices / 200

Each data point has the same weighting, which can make the simple moving average smoother and slower to react. This can reduce some of the noise seen on shorter-term charts.

The exponential moving average uses a different method. It still looks at past prices, but it gives more weight to the most recent data. This means the 200-day EMA responds faster than the 200-day SMA when prices begin to change direction.

The number 200 is not mathematically unique. Traders mainly use it because it's a long-established market convention. Since many traders, analysts, and institutions monitor it, the level can attract more attention than a less familiar period.

The 200 DMA is based entirely on past prices. That makes it a lagging indicator. It can help frame the existing trend, but it does not confirm a reversal immediately.

How to use the 200-day moving average strategy

The 200 DMA can be used in several ways, depending on your trading style, timeframe, and overall market analysis.

Trend filter

One of the most common uses of the 200 DMA is as a trend filter. Some traders look for buying opportunities only when price is above the 200-day moving average and for selling opportunities only when price is below it. This does not guarantee a successful outcome, but it can help align analysis with the broader market direction.

Crossover signals

Another common approach is the crossover method. In its simplest form, some traders interpret a close above the 200 DMA after a period below it as a bullish signal. A close below the line after a period above it may be read as a bearish signal. These signals can look clear in hindsight, but they can be less reliable in live markets, especially when price moves sideways.

Support and resistance

The 200 DMA can also act as a dynamic support or resistance level. In an upward trend, traders may watch to see whether price pulls back towards the moving average and then holds above it. In a downward trend, the same line may act as resistance if price struggles to move back above it.

Golden cross and death cross

Another widely followed setup is the relationship between the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. When the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, it's known as a golden cross. When the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average, it's known as a death cross. These patterns are commonly used to describe longer-term shifts in market momentum, though they remain lagging signals.

Using other indicators

Because no single indicator is enough on its own, traders often pair the 200 DMA with other tools such as the relative strength index (RSI), moving average convergence divergence (MACD), volume analysis, or average true range (ATR). These can help add context around momentum, confirmation, and volatility.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Advantages and disadvantages of the 200-day moving average strategy

Like any technical indicator, the 200-day moving average has strengths and limitations. Understanding both can help you use it in a more balanced and informed way.

Advantages

Clarity : one of the main advantages of the 200-day moving average is clarity. It can simplify a chart and make the broader trend easier to identify. That can be useful in markets where short-term price swings might otherwise distract from the bigger picture.

: one of the main advantages of the 200-day moving average is clarity. It can simplify a chart and make the broader trend easier to identify. That can be useful in markets where short-term price swings might otherwise distract from the bigger picture. Versatility : the 200 DMA can be applied across many asset classes, including indices, major shares, forex pairs, and commodities. Because it's widely followed, it can also become an important reference point as more market participants react to the same level.

: the 200 DMA can be applied across many asset classes, including indices, major shares, forex pairs, and commodities. Because it's widely followed, it can also become an important reference point as more market participants react to the same level. Structure: another benefit's structure. The indicator may help you build a more rules-based process by separating trend identification from entry timing. Used this way, it can support a more disciplined approach to analysis.

Disadvantages

Lag : one of the main drawbacks of the 200-day moving average is lag. Because it averages 200 past data points, it can react slowly when market conditions change quickly. By the time a signal appears, a large part of the move may already have occurred.

: one of the main drawbacks of the 200-day moving average is lag. Because it averages 200 past data points, it can react slowly when market conditions change quickly. By the time a signal appears, a large part of the move may already have occurred. False signals in range-bound markets : the indicator can also struggle in choppy or range-bound markets. When price repeatedly moves above and below the 200 DMA without forming a clear trend, false signals become more likely. This is often called a whipsaw environment.

: the indicator can also struggle in choppy or range-bound markets. When price repeatedly moves above and below the 200 DMA without forming a clear trend, false signals become more likely. This is often called a whipsaw environment. Limited value on its own: For that reason, the 200-day moving average is usually more useful as part of a broader framework than as a standalone signal. Many traders use it alongside other indicators or forms of analysis to add context and reduce reliance on a single signal.

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