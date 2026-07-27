The pitchfork trading strategy uses Andrews' pitchfork, a three-pronged drawing tool based on three pivot points, to outline possible support, resistance and balance within a trend. Traders use it to frame price action visually, rather than to generate a fixed buy or sell signal.

This guide explains how the pitchfork is drawn, how traders may read its median line and outer tines, and why the tool works best when used with confirmation and risk management.

Takeaways Andrews' pitchfork is a channel-drawing tool built from three selected pivot points.

It uses three lines: a central median line and two parallel outer lines, known as tines.

The median line can act as a guide to the middle of a trend.

The outer tines can mark possible support and resistance areas.

Some traders look for reactions at the median line or tines before planning a trade.

The tool depends on the pivots chosen and the market conditions, so it should not be used in isolation.

What is Andrews' pitchfork?

Andrews' pitchfork, popularised by Alan Andrews, is a technical drawing tool that maps a trend using three parallel lines drawn from three pivot points. The technique is widely credited to Andrews, though some analysts trace its origins to earlier median-line work by Roger Babson.

Its name comes from its shape. Once drawn, the tool resembles a pitchfork, with a handle and two prongs.

In simple terms, Andrews' pitchfork helps traders organise a trend into three parts:

A central line that acts as the middle of the channel.

An upper line that may act as resistance.

A lower line that may act as support.

These three lines are known as the pitchfork’s ‘tines’.

Rather than giving a numerical reading, the pitchfork gives traders a visual framework for where price may pause, reverse or continue within a trend.

Andrews' pitchfork at a glance

Part What it is How traders may read it First pivot The starting point of the pitchfork The handle of the structure Median line A line drawn from the first pivot through the midpoint of the next two pivots A possible centre line for the trend Upper tine A parallel line drawn from one of the later pivots A possible resistance area Lower tine A parallel line drawn from the other later pivot A possible support area

The pitchfork is a drawing tool, not a formula-based indicator. Its usefulness depends heavily on choosing the three pivot points well.

How to draw a pitchfork on a trading chart

Traders construct a pitchfork from three swing points. The aim is to choose pivots that clearly show the structure of the move, rather than minor turns that may add noise.

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Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Basic setup Common pivot sequences differ depending on the prevailing trend: In an uptrend : a low, then a high, then a higher pullback low.

: a low, then a high, then a higher pullback low. In a downtrend: a high, then a low, then a lower pullback high. The exact pivots can vary by trader and chart, so there is no single fixed rule.

Choosing three pivots Traders commonly choose three clear turning points in sequence. In an uptrend : this is often a major low, followed by a high, then a higher pullback low.

: this is often a major low, followed by a high, then a higher pullback low. In a downtrend: traders usually use the mirror image: a high, a low, then a lower high. The more meaningful the pivots are, the more useful the pitchfork may be. If the pivots are too minor or too close together, the channel may say little about the wider trend.

Drawing the median line The first pivot becomes the handle of the pitchfork. A line is drawn from this first pivot through the midpoint between the second and third pivots. This creates the median line, which acts as the centre of the pitchfork. Adding the tines Two further lines are then drawn parallel to the median line: One starting from the second pivot.

One starting from the third pivot. These outer lines form the upper and lower tines. Together, the three lines create a sloped channel that can be extended across the chart.

The pivots selected can change the shape of the pitchfork, so traders often compare the tool with the wider trend, price structure and other technical context. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How to read the pitchfork on a chart

Once drawn, traders usually treat the three lines as areas to watch, not exact prices.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The median line

Traders often view the median line as a guide to the middle of the move. If price approaches it, they may watch for a pause, a reaction or a move through it. Some traders suggest price returns to the median line frequently, though claims about frequency are anecdotal rather than based on verified statistics. For that reason, it is usually better read as a guide rather than a rule.

The tines as support and resistance

The upper and lower tines can act as possible dynamic resistance and support. In an uptrend, some traders may watch for the:

Price holding near the lower tine.

Price pausing near the median line.

Price struggling near the upper tine.

If price continues to respect the channel, traders may read this as a sign that the trend structure is still in place. If price moves cleanly outside the pitchfork, the structure may no longer reflect current price action.

How some traders use the pitchfork

Where traders use Andrews’ pitchfork, they usually focus on how price reacts around the lines, rather than treating the lines as signals on their own.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Watching for bounces : some traders look for price to react at the median line or one of the lines, known as the pitchfork’s ‘tines’. In an uptrend, this may mean watching the lower tine; in a downtrend, the upper tine.

: some traders look for price to react at the median line or one of the lines, known as the pitchfork’s ‘tines’. In an uptrend, this may mean watching the lower tine; in a downtrend, the upper tine. Planning exits : the median line or opposite tine may be used as a possible area to manage or review a trade.

: the median line or opposite tine may be used as a possible area to manage or review a trade. Placing a stop-loss : some traders place stops beyond the swing that produced the bounce, so a clear break of the tine closes the position. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

: some traders place stops beyond the swing that produced the bounce, so a clear break of the tine closes the position. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Reading breakouts : a decisive move outside the pitchfork may suggest the structure no longer reflects current price action.

: a decisive move outside the pitchfork may suggest the structure no longer reflects current price action. Adding context: traders often compare the pitchfork with support and resistance, momentum tools or price action before drawing conclusions.

A pitchfork can help frame price structure, but it doesn’t predict where price will move next. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

When the pitchfork works and when it fails

The pitchfork is not designed to work in every market condition. Its usefulness is closely tied to the trend and the pivots chosen.

Market condition How the pitchfork may behave Clear trend The channel may help frame possible support, resistance and balance Choppy market Price may move through the lines with little reaction Sharp reversal The pitchfork may lag because it is based on past pivots Poor pivot selection The channel may have little connection to current price action

When it tends to work

The pitchfork is often most useful in a clear, orderly trend where price moves in defined swings. In these conditions, the channel can help frame possible support, resistance and balance in a simple visual way.

When it tends to fail

In choppy, rangebound or sharply reversing markets, price can move through the lines with little reaction. Poorly chosen pivots can also produce a channel that has little relationship to how price actually moves. Because pivot selection is subjective, two traders can draw very different pitchforks on the same chart.

A pitchfork is only one way to read a trend. Its value depends on the pivots chosen, the market conditions and the confirmation used alongside it.

Combining the pitchfork with other tools

As a framing tool, the pitchfork can sit alongside other forms of confirmation.

Support and resistance

Support and resistance lines are horizontal levels. When they line up with a tine, they can add context to a possible reaction there. For example, if a lower tine sits close to an established support level, some traders may watch that area more closely.

RSI

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum oscillator, can help traders judge whether a touch of a tine happens near overbought or oversold conditions.

Candlestick patterns

Some traders use rejection candles at a tine as an extra sign that price may be reacting to that area. Candlestick patterns should still be read in context, as they can produce false signals.

No single tool is definitive. Combining the pitchfork with independent confirmation can add context and may help reduce, though not eliminate, false signals.

Limitations and risk management

The pitchfork's subjective, trend-dependent nature means traders need to use it with care.

Main limitations The main limitations of Andrews' pitchfork are: Pivot selection is discretionary.

The tool works best when a trend persists.

It gives zones rather than precise levels.

It can lag when a trend changes.

It may be less useful in choppy or rangebound markets. Because the channel is anchored to past pivots, it may no longer be relevant if price action changes quickly.

Using it in context The pitchfork works best when traders confirm it with price action, horizontal levels or momentum. Reading it across more than one timeframe may also help traders avoid relying too heavily on a single chart view. Combining it with independent evidence may improve context, though it cannot remove false signals.

Managing risk A pitchfork can help frame a chart, but it does not control risk on its own. Traders still need to consider: Position size.

Stop-loss placement.

The level that would invalidate the setup.

The amount of capital at risk.

Whether current market conditions suit the tool.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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