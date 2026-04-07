What is gold trading and how does it work?

How does gold trading work?

Gold trading involves speculating on the price movements of spot markets and futures-based contracts. If you use derivatives like contracts for difference (CFDs), you can trade gold without owning the physical metal. Here’s how it works:

Buy and sell positions

As a gold trader, you might take a long position when you expect prices to rise, or go short if you think prices will fall. This flexibility means you can respond to a range of gold trading price conditions – from central bank policy shifts to geopolitical events – without taking delivery of the metal.

Spreads and trading costs

Gold CFD trading costs are typically reflected in the spread – the difference between the buy and sell price – though commissions or overnight charges may also apply. If you keep a position open beyond the trading day, overnight funding charges may apply. Before trading, learn the costs on our charges and fees page.

Trading on margin

Gold CFDs are traded on margin, so you only need to deposit a percentage of the full trade value to open a position. This allows for greater exposure than your initial outlay, which can magnify both profits and losses. It’s important to manage risk appropriately and understand your margin requirements before placing a trade.

Gold price volatility

Gold prices can be volatile, often reacting to macroeconomic data, central bank interest rate decisions, shifts in the US dollar, and gold trading news. Events such as non-farm payrolls or inflation reports can cause sharp price swings, creating opportunities for day traders and those using short-term strategies.

Market access

You can trade gold online with our CFD trading platform – available on desktop and mobile. High liquidity in gold markets can support efficient execution and competitive spreads, although slippage may still occur during periods of heightened volatility.