Learn about Netskope's 2025 IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade the price movements of Netskope stock via CFDs. IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When was the Netskope IPO date?

Netskope, a leading US-based cybersecurity company specialising in cloud security and data protection, completed its initial public offering (IPO) on 18 September 2025 under the ticker symbol ‘NTSK’, raising $908.2 million at a valuation of $8.79 billion. The IPO came amid strong demand for cloud and cybersecurity solutions, driven by enterprise adoption of hybrid work and cloud infrastructure (Reuters, 18 September 2025).

Key factors influencing the IPO timing include:

Sector tailwinds : demand for cybersecurity solutions has surged as businesses expand into AI-driven environments.

: demand for cybersecurity solutions has surged as businesses expand into AI-driven environments. Market conditions : US tech IPOs have staged a comeback after a lull in 2022-2023, and Netskope sought to capitalise on improved investor sentiment.

: US tech IPOs have staged a comeback after a lull in 2022-2023, and Netskope sought to capitalise on improved investor sentiment. Financial momentum : Netskope has reported strong revenue growth, with sales climbing above $500m annually, though it continues to operate at a net loss.

: Netskope has reported strong revenue growth, with sales climbing above $500m annually, though it continues to operate at a net loss. Investor appetite for cybersecurity : peers such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike and Zscaler trade at high multiples, supporting valuation.

: peers such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike and Zscaler trade at high multiples, supporting valuation. Exit opportunity for backers: Netskope raised over $1.5 billion from investors including Sequoia Capital, Accel, and SoftBank before listing.

If market conditions remain favourable, Netskope is positioned to join a cohort of high-growth, cloud-native cybersecurity listings.

What is Netskope?

Netskope is a California-based cybersecurity company founded in 2012 by Sanjay Beri, Lebin Cheng, Ravi Ithal and Krishna Narayanaswamy. The company’s Security Cloud platform offers visibility into application usage, advanced threat protection and compliance support. It protects thousands of organisations worldwide, including over 30 of the Fortune 100.

Key milestones in Netskope’s history

2012 – Netskope founded in Santa Clara, California.

– Netskope founded in Santa Clara, California. 2015 – expands product suite to cover cloud access security brokers (CASB).

– expands product suite to cover cloud access security brokers (CASB). 2017-2019 – attracts large enterprise customers; grows global presence with offices in Europe and Asia.

– attracts large enterprise customers; grows global presence with offices in Europe and Asia. 2020 – expands into SASE and Zero Trust network access as remote work accelerates.

– expands into SASE and Zero Trust network access as remote work accelerates. 2021 – raises $300m from ICONIQ Growth, valuing the company at $7.5bn.

– raises $300m from ICONIQ Growth, valuing the company at $7.5bn. 2023 – expands Security Cloud with AI-driven threat intelligence.

– expands Security Cloud with AI-driven threat intelligence. 2025 – IPO filed in August; listed 18 September 2025.

Netskope’s key features

Cloud-native architecture – built for SaaS, IaaS, and cloud storage adopters.

– built for SaaS, IaaS, and cloud storage adopters. Data protection – advanced DLP (data loss prevention) and encryption.

– advanced DLP (data loss prevention) and encryption. Threat detection – AI-driven threat protection across cloud and endpoints.

– AI-driven threat protection across cloud and endpoints. SASE framework – integrates networking and security in one cloud-delivered service.

– integrates networking and security in one cloud-delivered service. Zero Trust model – continuous identity and context-based authentication.

– continuous identity and context-based authentication. Global footprint – more than 60 data centres across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Netskope differentiates itself by offering real-time visibility into cloud-app usage and emphasising regulatory compliance (GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2). Analysts include Netskope in the next-generation cybersecurity cohort, a space projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030.

Additional features

Netskope serves customers in over 150 countries, supported by more than 2,500 employees across offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. The platform is used heavily in industries with strict compliance requirements such as finance, healthcare, government, and education.

How does Netskope make money?

Netskope operates on a subscription-based SaaS business model, selling cloud-delivered cybersecurity services to enterprises.

Revenue stream Description Subscription licenses Recurring revenue from enterprises purchasing multi-year contracts for Security Cloud. Professional services Consulting, implementation, and integration services for large-scale clients. Partnership ecosystem Revenue-sharing through alliances with global integrators like Accenture and Deloitte. Training & certifications Netskope Academy provides training programs for IT teams, creating an ancillary revenue stream.

Netskope also leverages an upsell model, where customers start with CASB or secure web gateway services and then expand into full SASE and Zero Trust packages. This increases average revenue per customer and deepens enterprise stickiness. The company reports high net retention rates, indicating customers often spend more over time.

This model ensures predictable recurring revenue, though profitability has yet to be achieved due to high R&D and sales spending.

What might influence the Netskope live stock price?

Now trading on Nasdaq, Netskope’s stock performance depends on internal execution and market forces.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Investor appetite for cybersecurity remains strong amid ransomware, geopolitical tensions and cloud migration. First-day trading saw a 21% rise to an $8.79 bn market cap, underlining volatility. Interest-rate movements and tech-sector swings influence valuation.

Company fundamentals

Investors will monitor Netskope’s annual recurring revenue (ARR), customer retention, and path to profitability. While growth is strong, operating losses raise questions about sustainability.

Competition & innovation

Netskope competes with established cybersecurity leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and CrowdStrike. Its ability to innovate — particularly in AI-driven threat intelligence and real-time data visibility — will be key to maintaining an edge. If product innovation stalls, it risks losing share in a crowded market.

Regulatory and governance landscape

As a cloud-security provider, Netskope must comply with data privacy and cross-border data flow regulations. Any compliance failures or breaches could damage reputation and stock performance. Transitioning from private to public ownership will also bring greater scrutiny of governance practices.

Index inclusion and institutional demand

If Netskope is added to indices like the Nasdaq 100 or cybersecurity ETFs, this could drive sustained institutional inflows. Conversely, weak earnings guidance in early quarters could dampen sentiment.

M&A dynamics

Cybersecurity remains a highly acquisitive sector, with large players often buying smaller innovators. Netskope’s stock performance may spark speculation about eventual consolidation — either as a target itself or as an acquirer. This could add an extra layer of volatility to its stock price post-listing.

Market sentiment and trading behaviour

Cybersecurity stocks can generate enthusiasm, especially given sector tailwinds. Strong analyst coverage and favourable comparisons to peers may boost early trading. However, volatility is likely, particularly if markets question Netskope’s path to profitability.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade Netskope shares via CFDs

Trading CFDs on Netskope lets you speculate on its live price without owning the underlying. CFDs are traded on margin, so leverage magnifies both gains and losses significantly. Use risk-management tools and expert insights on Capital.com to stay informed.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more.

Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more. Step 2: Open an account Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences.

Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences. Step 3: Add funds Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully.

Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully. Step 4: Track Netskope’s performance Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities.

Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities. Step 5: Go long or short with CFDs Think the price will rise? Go long. Expect a drop? Go short. Apply stop-loss* or take-profit levels to manage your trades.

IPOs can be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs give you the flexibility to act on price swings in either direction. However, CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage above 1:1 magnifies losses and gains, which amplifies risk. Always use risk-management tools and stay informed with expert insights available on the Capital.com platform and app.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which cybersecurity stocks can I trade via CFDs?

In addition to Netskope CFDs, you can explore other cybersecurity stocks already listed:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – a leader in enterprise firewall and cloud security.

– a leader in enterprise firewall and cloud security. CrowdStrike (CRWD) – endpoint security provider with AI-driven threat protection.

– endpoint security provider with AI-driven threat protection. Zscaler (ZS) – pioneer in cloud security and SASE, one of Netskope’s closest rivals.

Capital.com also offers access to the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), which tracks a basket of cybersecurity companies.

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