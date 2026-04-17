首页市场股票UBS Group AG - US

交易 UBS Group AG - US - UBS 差价合约

当前暂时无法进行市场交易当前市场信息 截至 ##DATE##
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差0.11
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.021624 %
(-$4.32)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$20,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$19,000.00

-0.02162%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.000599 %
(-$0.12)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$20,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$19,000.00

-0.00060%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币USD
最低成交量1
保证金5.00%
证券交易所United States of America
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
1%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

主要统计数据
前收盘价42.67
开仓43.89
1 年变化58.11%
日区间43.69 - 44.34

交易 UBS Group AG - US - UBS 差价合约

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

最新股票文章

阿里巴巴突破楔形整理
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 动能回暖推动股价表现
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐步成为人工智能（AI）领域中不可忽视的重要参与者。
07:52, 14 一月 2026
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
第二季度财报不及预期，股价盘后下跌，马斯克警告“接下来几个季度可能会较为艰难”
20:21, 24 七月 2025
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
探索宁德时代（CATL）2025年及未来的股价预测，涵盖分析师目标价等关键信息
13:10, 11 六月 2025
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
自2025年年初以来，截至4月中旬，英伟达（NVDA）股价下跌约27.37%，但同比上涨26.48%。基于4月22日开盘价98.78美元，自1月初以来，英伟达股票波动显著，受到行业特定因素以及围绕美国贸易关税的更广泛股市不确定性影响。
17:42, 19 五月 2025
ACN NewswireEurope
12:18 (UTC), 17 undefined 2026
国泰君安国际保荐长光辰芯登陆港交所主板
Reuters NewsEurope
08:55 (UTC), 15 undefined 2026
《路透晚报》--4月15日新闻摘要（国际版）
Reuters NewsEurope
02:21 (UTC), 15 undefined 2026
《独家新闻》瑞银CEO安思杰或留任至2027年下半年--消息人士
Reuters NewsEurope
02:13 (UTC), 14 undefined 2026
英国央行更新银行救助机制，并获得美国监管机构保证
Reuters NewsEurope
09:23 (UTC), 9 undefined 2026
消息人士称，TPG 聘请马来亚银行和瑞银探讨亚洲 OneHealthcare 的 IPO 事宜
Reuters NewsEurope
05:09 (UTC), 9 undefined 2026
媒体-据说 TPG 将为 Asia Onehealthcare 的出售或 IPO 挑选顾问--彭博新闻社
Reuters NewsEurope
06:01 (UTC), 7 undefined 2026
瑞士准备颁布可能改变瑞银未来的资本规则

阅读客户评价，进一步了解我们

阅读我们的客户反馈，无论他们的经验水平如何。
2025-06-30
b**************

好，杠杆自由

2025-02-15
j**

不错！页面简洁实用，用起来顺畅

2024-06-22
Y******

一个好喜欢平台，操作方便

2022-01-05
峻**

不错好用，如果可以添加更多货币会更加多投资者用这个软件，还有就是平台的涨跌能和别的一致那就最好不过了

2024-05-30
A*

简单快捷的的交易软件 很好，操作简单特别方便。

2024-04-02
Y*

点差有点大 其他满分 一样能改善点差谢谢

2021-03-11
r*********

非常好 我赚了不少钱

2021-07-29
s******* c***

客服很好，解决了问题。简单好用

展示我们的 4 星和 5 星好评。为遵守 GDPR 要求并保护用户隐私，用户的具体信息已被匿名处理

4.8
评分与评论
4.7
评分与评论
4.7
4.6

准备好加入领先的经纪商？

加入由全球交易者组成的社区
1. 创建账户2. 存入第一笔资金3. 开始交易