交易 ANA Holdings Inc. - 9202 差价合约ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment is involved in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also engages in the planning and sale of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in the import and export goods related to air transportation; and in-store and non-store retailing. The company also operates IT systems. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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