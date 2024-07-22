Red dog reversal pattern: Rules and examples

The red dog reversal is a short-term trading setup based on price action around a prior day’s high or low. Traders use it to identify potential reversal points after a market has moved strongly in one direction.

In this guide, you’ll learn how the strategy works, how it's commonly used, and which risks and limitations traders should keep in mind when applying it to CFD trading.

Highlights The red dog reversal is a short-term reversal setup based on the prior day’s high or low. It's most commonly associated with stocks and ETFs, though you can apply similar logic to other liquid markets. A long setup usually follows a multi-day decline, a break below the prior day’s low, and a move back above that level. A short setup usually follows a multi-day rise, a break above the prior day’s high, and a move back below that level. Many traders use the day’s extreme as the stop reference because it helps define risk clearly. The strategy is often paired with tools such as the 8 EMA, VWAP, trend lines, and volume to assess confirmation and trade management.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Trading CFDs involves risk, and technical setups can produce false signals.

What is the red dog reversal pattern in trading?

The red dog reversal, often shortened to RDR, is a short-term countertrend trading setup that looks for a price reversal after an extended move. It's widely associated with Scott Redler of T3 Live, who describes it as a way to identify moments when a market breaks a key prior-day level and then quickly reclaims it. In practice, traders usually focus on the prior day’s low for a potential long setup or the prior day’s high for a potential short setup (T3 Live, 22 July 2024).

The logic behind the strategy is straightforward. After a market has moved in one direction for several sessions, traders may watch the previous day’s high or low as a reference point. If price pushes through that level but fails to hold above or below it, the move can reverse quickly as positions are unwound and short-term momentum shifts. That is why the setup is commonly described as a reversal or mean reversion approach rather than a trend-following one.

For CFD traders, the setup is usually treated as an educational price action framework rather than a standalone trading system. It can help you structure your approach to entry, stop-loss placement, and trade management, but it does not remove market risk or guarantee a favourable outcome. CFDs are traded on margin – leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

How to identify the red dog reversal pattern

Unlike indicators such as the average directional index or RSI, the red dog reversal does not rely on a single mathematical formula. It's a rule-based price action setup built around a reference level from the previous session. In practical terms, the main calculation involves identifying the prior day’s high or low and observing the market’s behaviour once that level is breached.

A basic long setup is usually described in four stages:

The market has been falling for at least two sessions. Price trades below the prior day’s low. Price reclaims that prior day’s low. The current intraday low becomes the risk reference for the trade.

A basic short setup follows the same structure in reverse:

The market has been rising for at least two sessions. Price trades above the prior day’s high. Price falls back below the prior day’s high. The current intraday high becomes the risk reference for the trade.

This is one reason the strategy remains common in short-term trading discussions: it gives you a clear trigger level and a clear invalidation point. Even so, the setup is not mechanical in every market condition. You still need to assess context, including trend maturity, liquidity, volatility, and whether the reversal is developing in a broadly choppy environment.

How to use the red dog reversal

A practical way to think about the red dog reversal is to focus on the key price level first, then assess how the market behaves around it.

The setup starts with the prior day’s high or low. If price breaks that level and then quickly moves back through it, some traders view that as an early sign that momentum is weakening and that a reversal may be forming.

Because fast intraday moves can reverse again just as quickly, some traders don't act on the first break alone. Instead, they wait for price to reclaim the level and then look for signs that the move is stabilising, such as a higher low and higher high on a very short-term chart.

For day trading, traders often track the setup on one-minute or five-minute charts, while the prior day’s high or low remains the main reference point from the daily chart. Some traders also use tools such as the 8 EMA, VWAP, or volume to add context and assess whether price can hold above or below the reclaimed level.

1. Identify the market move Look for a market that has moved strongly in one direction over several sessions.

Look for a market that has moved strongly in one direction over several sessions. 2. Mark the prior day’s high or low This becomes the main reference level for the next session.

This becomes the main reference level for the next session. 3. Watch how price reacts around that levelIf price breaks the level and then reclaims it, the red dog reversal may be taking shape.

Trade management can vary. Some traders take partial profits into the first strong move, while others keep part of the position open in case the reversal develops further. That flexibility can be useful, but it also means the setup relies on judgement rather than strict automation.

Advantages and disadvantages of the red dog reversal

The red dog reversal can offer a clear framework for identifying short-term reversal setups, but its usefulness still depends on market context, execution, and risk control.

Advantages

Clarity : the strategy is built around a visible reference point – the prior day’s high or low – which can make the setup easier to map on a chart.

: the strategy is built around a visible reference point – the prior day’s high or low – which can make the setup easier to map on a chart. Defined risk : because the setup uses a recent intraday extreme as an invalidation point, it can help you structure stop-loss placement and assess risk more clearly.

: because the setup uses a recent intraday extreme as an invalidation point, it can help you structure stop-loss placement and assess risk more clearly. Flexibility : the pattern can be applied to both long and short setups, and you can use it in intraday or short-term swing trading contexts.

: the pattern can be applied to both long and short setups, and you can use it in intraday or short-term swing trading contexts. Confirmation tools: the strategy can be combined with tools such as the 8 EMA, VWAP, trend lines, and volume to add context and help assess whether the reversal is gaining support.

Disadvantages

False signals : reversals don't always hold. In thin, volatile, or choppy markets, price may reclaim a level briefly and then reverse again.

: reversals don't always hold. In thin, volatile, or choppy markets, price may reclaim a level briefly and then reverse again. Execution risk : because the setup focuses on short-term price movement, slippage and fast intraday swings can affect entries, exits, and stop-loss execution.

: because the setup focuses on short-term price movement, slippage and fast intraday swings can affect entries, exits, and stop-loss execution. Subjectivity : the strategy is rule-based, but it still relies on judgement. Two traders may interpret the same reclaim or market context differently.

: the strategy is rule-based, but it still relies on judgement. Two traders may interpret the same reclaim or market context differently. Consistency: the setup depends heavily on context, timing, and trade management, which can make it harder to apply consistently, especially for less experienced traders.

Taken together, these strengths and limitations show why the red dog reversal is best viewed as one price action tool among many. It can help you frame a market move around a clear level, but you should still use it alongside risk management and a broader understanding of market conditions.

Open a demo account

FAQ